‘Bird Box’ Star Sarah Paulson Hasn’t Watched it Yet

Sarah Paulson is equal parts talented and charming and her recent visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was nothing short of delightful.

The actress best known for playing an array of characters on American Horror Story went on the show to promote her newest movie, Glass, as well as discuss the wild success of Netflix’s Bird Box.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, it was revealed that Paulson hasn’t seen the Sandra Bullock-led horror movie. When asked why, the answer was way simpler than you might think.

“Oh, I haven’t seen it. I’m the one person on planet Earth who hasn’t seen it,” Paulson said.

“Why did you not watch it?,” Colbert asked.

“I don’t watch anything I do ever. Not since People v. O.J,” she explained.

It’s no surprise to learn Paulson couldn’t resist taking a peak at The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story as it earned her an Emmy for playing Marcia Clark. Previously, the actress had been nominated for four Emmys. First for Game Change followed by three for American Horror Story. The year she won, she was also nominated for American Horror Story once again. Last year, she reached her seventh nomination for another AHS performance.

Colbert was shocked to learn that Paulson doesn’t watch her own stuff, and even started to quiz her on the subject.

“You didn’t see you in The Post?!,” he asked.

“I did not see me in The Post,” she replied.

“Such a brilliant, beautiful scene, you were so good,” he shot back.

Clearly, Colbert is as big a Paulson fan as the rest of us!

The two also discussed Bird Box‘s streaming success based on the claims made by Netflix.

“80 millions households have watched that and streamed it,” Colbert explained. “…and given how many people share their passwords that is like seven billion people,” he joked.

He asked Paulson why she thought the movie caught on so “wildly” and she didn’t hesitate to come up with a good reason.

“I probably think it has a lot to do with Sandra Bullock being in it,” she said.

In addition to Bullock and Paulson, Bird Box features John Malkovich, Trevante Rhodes, BD Wong, Lil Rel Howery, Danielle Macdonald, Rosa Salazar, Jacki Weaver, Machine Gun Kelly, Tom Hollander, Julian Edwards, and Vivien Lyra Blair.

When it comes to Glass, the new M. Night Shyamalan film that brings together Unbreakable and Split, she doesn’t plan on watching that, either.

“I surely won’t,” she exclaimed.

Glass is currently playing in theaters everywhere and Bird Box is streaming on Netflix.