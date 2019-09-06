Black Christmas Remake Gets Two New Posters

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse are taking horror audiences on a slasher-style thrill ride this holiday season, rebooting Black Christmas for an all-new generation. The studios surprised fans with the first trailer for the Black Christmas reboot on Thursday, along with the film’s official posters.

The first poster features the four main characters from the film — Riley (Imogen Poots), Marty (Lily Donoghue), Kris (Aleyse Shannon), and Jesse (Brittany O’Grady) — preparing to take on the evil facing their college and sorority. The tagline at the top of the image reads “Slay, Girls,” an obvious play on the Christmas theme.

The second of the two posters is simply a creepy teaser image, showing a sharpened candy cane looking a lot like a knife, dripping blood against a black backdrop.

You can read the official description for Black Christmas here:

“Hawthorne College is quieting down for the holidays. But as Riley Stone (Imogen Poots, Green Room) and her Mu Kappa Epsilon sisters—athlete Marty (Lily Donoghue, The CW’s Jane the Virgin), rebel Kris (Aleyse Shannon, The CW’s Charmed), and foodie Jesse (Brittany O’Grady, Fox’s Star)—prepare to deck the halls with a series of seasonal parties, a black-masked stalker begins killing sorority women one by one. As the body count rises, Riley and her squad start to question whether they can trust any man, including Marty’s beta-male boyfriend, Nate (Simon Mead, Same But Different: A True New Zealand Love Story), Riley’s new crush Landon (Caleb Eberhardt, Amazon’s Mozart in the Jungle) or even esteemed classics instructor Professor Gelson (Cary Elwes). Whoever the killer is, he’s about to discover that this generation’s young women aren’t about to be anybody’s victims.”

The Black Christmas remake is directed by Sophia Takal from a script she co-wrote with April Wolfe. Jason Blum is set to produce, hoping to bring new life to the Black Christmas franchise as he did with 2018’s Halloween.

Bob Clark directed the original Black Christmas back in 1974 and the first remake arrived in 2006.

Black Christmas hits theaters on December 13th.