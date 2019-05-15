Black Mirror Season 5 Trailer Released, Premiere Date Announced

Well, it’s finally here. Months after Bandersnatch took the world by storm, the award-winning Black Mirror series is returning to Netflix with a batch of new episodes. We’ve known that the fifth installment of the twisted anthology was coming at some point, but now we have a firm release date thanks to the first official trailer for the new season. Black Mirror returns on June 5th with three chilling new stories.

The debut trailer for the new season was packed with stars like Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Miley Cyrus, and it looked as though Black Mirror will be as terrifying as ever in Season 5. See for yourself in the video above!

Fans knew that a trailer for Season 5, or at least some sort of announcement, would be imminent after a first-look photo was released on Tuesday. However, it’s safe to say no one expected the early morning drop on Wednesday, which started with a cryptic tweet from the Black Mirror account.

Around 6 am ET on Wednesday, the Black Mirror account tweeted the message “Is this a bad time? You seem distracted.” Before anyone had time to process what it could mean, the account shared a second tweet containing the trailer, along with the words, “You should’ve seen it coming.”

This kind of eerie advertising is exactly what fans of Black Mirror have come to expect, and it looks as though the new season certainly won’t let us down. The only slightly disappointing thing about this trailer is that it confirms only three new stories are on the way. That could mean there are only three episodes in the new season, or just that there are three stories broken up into multiple episodes for the first time.

Either way, June 5th is on its way, and you should start preparing yourself for the madness of Black Mirror.

