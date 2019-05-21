Netflix Releases New Black Mirror Season 5 Trailers

Netflix has released new trailers for each of the three episodes in the fifth season of Black Mirror.

This season includes episodes featuring Topher Grace, Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie, and more. Keep reading to see all three of the trailers along with each episode’s synopsis.

“Black Mirror is an anthology series that taps into our collective unease with the modern world, with each stand-alone episode a sharp, suspenseful tale exploring themes of contemporary techno-paranoia leading to an unforgettable – and sometimes unsettling – conclusion. Without questioning it, technology has transformed all aspects of our lives; in every home; on every desk; in every palm – a plasma screen; a monitor; a Smartphone – a Black Mirror reflecting our 21st Century existence back at us. The series is created and written by Charlie Brooker, and executive produced by Brooker and Annabel Jones.”

Smithereens

A cab driver with an agenda becomes the center of attention on a day that rapidly spirals out of control.

“Smithereens” stars Andrew Scott, Damson Idris, and Topher Grace

Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too

A lonely teenager yearns to connect with her favorite pop star – whose charmed existence isn’t quite as rosy it appears…

“Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too” stars Miley Cyrus, Angourie Rice, and Madison Davenport.

Striking Vipers

Two estranged college friends reunite in later life, triggering a series of events that could alter their lives forever.

“Striking Vipers” stars Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, and Ludi Lin.