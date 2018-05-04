Black Phillip, the Evil Goat From ‘The Witch’, Just Got a Funko Pop

Every dog has its day and every fandom will get Funko Popped. These are among the only certainties in life. Today was Black Phillip’s turn. Apparently, every evil goat has its day as well.

Indeed, Black Phillip from the horror film The Witch has a funko Pop figure that you can pre-order right here with shipping slated for August. Own it and you will live deliciously – guaranteed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you are unfamiliar with The Witch, you should remedy that right away. It isn’t for everyone, but if you get it, you’ll find that the film is a highly disturbing horror movie that really sticks with you. Plus – evil goat. The synopsis reads:

“In 1630 New England, panic and despair envelops a farmer, his wife and their children when youngest son Samuel suddenly vanishes. The family blames Thomasin, the oldest daughter who was watching the boy at the time of his disappearance. With suspicion and paranoia mounting, twin siblings Mercy and Jonas suspect Thomasin of witchcraft, testing the clan’s faith, loyalty and love to one another.“

In related sci-fi horror Funko news, Entertainment Earth got a Funko exclusive for this past Alien Day that you can only get right here while supplies last. Shipping is slated for June.

The figure is part of Funko’s 8-bit lineup, and it’s based on the Alien 3 video game that was released for the Sega Genesis in 1992 (so, technically this should be a 16-bit figure). The color scheme is taken directly from scenes in the game. The official description reads:

“Funko blended the pixel-art style with its classic Pop! Vinyl silhouette to bring fans a line of 8-bit Pop! Vinyl figures. Take it further with this Pop! featuring an exclusive video game deco with an orange-and-blue shade effect! The Alien Video Game Deco 8-Bit Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall and comes packaged in a window display box.“

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.