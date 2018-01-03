Blumhouse’s ‘Truth Or Dare’ Trailer Released

The trailer for Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare has been released.

In Truth or Dare, Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars) and Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf) lead the cast of Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare, a supernatural thriller from Blumhouse Productions (Happy Death Day, Get Out, Split). A harmless game of Truth or Dare among friends turns deadly when someone-or something-begins to punish those who tell a lie-or refuse the dare.

The horrifying trailer shows the young characters forced to reveal dark secrets and make terrible choices when their game refuses to end. From speaking the truth of unfaithful relationships to showing off private parts, the characters have to do as their told if they want to survive the game.

Directed by Jeff Wadlow (Kick-Ass 2), the thriller co-stars Violett Beane, Nolan Gerard Funk, Hayden Szeto and Sophia Taylor Ali. Truth or Dare was produced by Blumhouse’s Jason Blum and executive produced by Wadlow.

Truth or Dare is scheduled for release in April of 2018.