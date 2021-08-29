Candyman Tops Box Office In Opening Weekend

Moviegoers are saying the Candyman's name. The horror movie revival from director Nia DaCosta will top the box office in its opening weekend, earning more than $22 million. That's a positive sign for movie theaters while this year's unorthodox summer blockbuster seasons winds down and fall approaches. The remainder of the box office is similar to last weekend's chart, with each film shifting down a spot. Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy is in second place, while Paw Patrol takes up third. Black Widow reemerges in the 10th spot on the list this weekend. You can check out the full list of top films at this weekend's box office below. Candyman has received a strong response from critics. ComicBook.com Patrick Cavanaugh gave the film a 4-out-of-5 rating in his review: "The original Candyman didn't entirely earn the same notoriety of the slashers that came before it, despite Tony Todd's performance earning him and the film legions of fans, with its first sequel being a disappointment and third entry in 1999 heading straight to video. For decades, the franchise and its mythology has been a wealth of untapped potential, with DaCosta and her Candyman finally elevating the figure to his full and horrifying glory, proving how it's not always the legend itself but the one telling the stories that determines how to strike fear into the hearts of audiences." What did you think of Candyman? Let us know in the comments.

Total: $22.37 million In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, Anthony and his partner move into a loft in the now gentrified Cabrini. A chance encounter with an old-timer exposes Anthony to the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to use these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, he unknowingly opens a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence. Candyman is directed by Nia DaCosta from a screenplay she co-rote with Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld. The film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo. Vanessa Williams, Tony Todd, and Virginia Madsen.

2. Free Guy Week Three

Weekend: $13.55 million

Weekend: $13.55 million
Total: $79.3 million When a bank teller discovers he's actually a background player in an open-world video game, he decides to become the hero of his own story -- one that he can rewrite himself. In a world where there's no limits, he's determined to save the day his way before it's too late, and maybe find a little romance with the coder who conceived him. Free Guy is direct by Shawn Levy and written by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn. It stars Ryan Reynolds, Taika Waititi, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Joe Keery.

3. Paw Patrol: The Movie (Photo: Paramount) Week Two

Weekend: $6.6 million

Weekend: $6.6 million
Total: $24 million When their biggest rival, Humdinger, starts wreaking havoc as the mayor of Adventure City, Ryder and everyone's favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge. Armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol joins forces with a savvy dachshund to save the citizens of Adventure City. Paw Patrol: The Movie is directed by Cal Brunker, and written by Billy Frolick, Brunker, and Bob Barlen. The film's voice cast includes Kingsley Marshall, Keegan Hedley, Shayle Simons, Lilly Bartlam, Ron Pardo, Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry, Jimmy Kimmel, and Will Brisbin.

4. Jungle Cruise Week Five

Weekend : $5 million

Weekend : $5 million
Total: $100.1 million Dr. Lily Houghton enlists the aid of wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff to take her down the Amazon in his ramshackle boat. Together, they search for an ancient tree that holds the power to heal -- a discovery that will change the future of medicine. Jungle Cruise, based on the Disney Parks attraction, is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra from Glenn Ficarra, John Requa, and Michael Green's screenplay. The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti.

5. Don't Breathe 2 (Photo: SONY PICTURES) Week Two

Weekend: $2.8 million

Weekend: $2.8 million
Total: $24.6 million A blind veteran must use his military training to save a young orphan from a group of thugs who break into his home. Don't Breathe 2 is directed by Rodo Sayagues, from a screenplay by Fede Álvarez. The film stars Stephen Lang, Brendan Sexton III, and Madelyn Grace.

6. Respect (Photo: MGM) Week Three

Weekend: $2.269 million

Weekend: $2.269 million
Total: $19.7 million Following the rise of Aretha Franklin's career -- from a child singing in her father's church choir to her international superstardom -- it's the remarkable true story of the music icon's journey to find her voice. Respect is directed by Liesl Tommy from a screenplay by Tracey Scott Wilson. TThe biopic stars Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Skye Dakota Turner, Tate Donovan, and Mary J. Blige.

7. The Suicide Squad (Photo: DC / WB) Week Four

Weekend: $2 million

Weekend: $2 million
Total: $52.8 million The government sends the most dangerous supervillains in the world -- Bloodsport, Peacemaker, King Shark, Harley Quinn and others -- to the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Armed with high-tech weapons, they trek through the dangerous jungle on a search-and-destroy mission, with only Col. Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave. The Suicide Squad is written and directed by James Gunn. The film stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, and Peter Capaldi.

8. The Protege Week Two

Weekend: $1.65 million

Weekend: $1.65 million
Total: $5.7 million Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody, Anna is the world's most skilled contract killer. However, when Moody is brutally killed, she vows revenge for the man who taught her everything she knows. As Anna becomes entangled with an enigmatic killer, their confrontation turns deadly, and the loose ends of a life spent killing weave themselves ever tighter. The Protégé is directed by Martin Campbell from a screenplay written by Richard Wenk. The film stars Michael Keaton, Maggie Q, Samuel L. Jackson, Patrick Malahide, David Rintoul, Ori Pfeffer, Ray Fearon, Caroline Loncq, and Robert Patrick.

9. The Night House (Photo: Searchlight) Week Two

Weekend: $1.2 million

Weekend: $1.2 million
Total: $5.1 million Reeling from the unexpected death of her husband, Beth (Rebecca Hall) is left alone in the lakeside home he built for her. She tries as best she can to keep together-but then the dreams come. Disturbing visions of a presence in the house call to her, beckoning with a ghostly allure. But the harsh light of day washes away any proof of a haunting. Against the advice of her friends, she begins digging into his belongings, yearning for answers. The Night House is directed by David Bruckner, from a screenplay by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski. It stars Rebecca Hall, Sarah Goldberg, Evan Jonigkeit, Stacy Martin, and Vondie Curtis-Hall.