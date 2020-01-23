Brahms: The Boy II Earns PG-13 Rating

It has been almost four years since Brahms, the porcelan tituar doll from The Boy made his big screen debut. All these years later and the character is set to appear in a sequel very soon with Brahms: The Boy II debuting in theaters on February 21st. Ahead of its theatrical debut, DreadCentral is reporting that the new film has landed a PG-13 rating from the MPA. Sporting the same rating as its predecessor, Brahms: The Boy II is rated PG-13 for “terror, violence, disturbing images and thematic elements,” almost word for word the same rating as the original movie.

The official description for the sequel reads: Unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, a young family moves into a guest house on the estate where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend, an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms. Katie Holmes stars in STXfilms and Lakeshore Entertainment’s Brahms: The Boy II, alongside Christopher Convery (Gotham), Owain Yeoman (The Belko Experience), and Ralph Ineson (The Witch).

In the original film, Greta (Lauren Cohan) is a young American woman who takes a job as a nanny in a remote English village. She soon discovers that the family’s 8-year-old is a life-sized doll that they care for just like a real boy, as a way to cope with the death of their son 20 years prior. After violating a list of strict rules, a series of disturbing and inexplicable events bring Greta’s worst nightmare to life, leading her to believe that the doll is actually alive.

The Boy hit theaters in January of 2016 and, despite debuting outside the Halloween season, managed to turn a significant profit, earning $64 million worldwide on a reported budget of $10 million. Despite its financial accomplishments, the film didn’t entirely connect with critics, earning only 30% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, which describes the film, “The Boy could have gone in any number of scary or interesting directions, but instead settles for usual jump scares scattered throughout a pedestrian plot.”

The sequel sees the return of director William Brent Bell from a script by Stacey Menear, who also wrote the original. The Boy II was produced by Lakeshore’s Tom Rosenberg, Gary Lucchesi, and Eric Reid, in addition to Matt Berenson, Jim Wedaa, and Roy Lee.

Brahms: The Boy II lands in theaters on February 21st.

Are you going to see Brahms: The Boy II when it’s released? Sound off in the comments below!