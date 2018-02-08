Bryan Fuller Exits Apple’s ‘Amazing Stories’ Reboot

Bryan Fuller is off another television series.

Fuller had been set to serve as showrunner for Apple’s Amazing Stories anthology series, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, he has exited to project citing creative differences. Fuller had originally developed Amazing Stories for NBC back in 2015, but the project was ultimately moved to Apple. It’s reported that Fuller wanted to give the series a darker, Black Mirror-type program while Apple was wanting something more family-friendly.

Amazing Stories is not the only television series Fuller has departed recently. Fuller left STARZ’s American Gods following what has been reported as a budget dispute. Fuller had also originally signed on as showrunner for CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery, but quietly left that project over rumored conflicts over budgets and deadlines, though Fuller characterized that departure as being a result of other projects.

In an interview with Newsweek in 2016, Fuller dished details about his departure but confirmed he had stepped away from Discovery entirely. “It is bittersweet, but it was just a situation that couldn’t be resolved otherwise… so I had to step away,” he said.

“I’m not involved in production, or postproduction, so I can only give them the material I’ve given them and hope that it is helpful for them. I’m curious to see what they do with it,” he continued. “Ultimately, with my responsibilities [elsewhere], I could not do what CBS needed to have done in the time they needed it done for Star Trek. It felt like it was best for me to focus on landing the plane with American Gods and making sure that was delivered in as elegant and sophisticated a fashion as I could possibly do.”

Fuller’s Amazing Stories departure doesn’t mean the writer/producer is without projects to work on. It was announced last month that Fuller is working alongside novelist Anne Rice and her son Christopher on a television adaptation of Rice’s Vampire Chronicles.