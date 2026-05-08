Five Frighteningly Fun Friday the 13th Collectibles Every Horror Fan Needs 

On May 9, 1980, moviegoers were introduced to the world of Camp Crystal Lake and the slasher genre was changed forever. For the past 46 years fans have been obsessed with all things Jason Voorhees leading to a plethora of cool comics, games, and of course, collectibles.

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Here are the top five Friday the 13th collectibles available on Entertainment Earth right now:

Pamela Shrine

You cannot have a proper Friday the 13th collection without honoring the mother who started this whole gory legacy. The Pamela Shrine from NECA is inspired by the 2017 video game, but captures the spirit of the entire franchise with intricate (and disgusting) sculpting details. The diorama is designed in scale with NECA’s 7-inch scale Ultimate Action Figures, but also creates an eerie atmosphere on its own with LED powered flickering candles and a cardboard backdrop to complete the scene.

This killer diorama is available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth now for $59.99 and is set to ship in August, just in time to decorate for Halloween.

3-Deep VHS Statue

Jason’s hockey mask is the most recognizable and iconic looks in all of horror history, but in reality he didn’t dawn that mask until the third installment in the franchise. Part 3 was also presented in 3D, the first time Paramount had released a feature film with 3D technology since 1956. With all that history, this film needs to be represented in any horror fans collection and CultureFly has created a unique way to do just that.

This 3-Deep VHS Statue recreates the original film poster with its own molded 3D effects. The Staute stands at 7.5 inches tall and can be displayed on your shelf or wall mounted for a cleaner look. While the statue sold out quickly on CultureFly’s website, it is in stock and ready to ship from Entertainment Earth now for $26.99.

Savini Jason Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Friday the 13th: The Game introduced a whole new generation of gamers to Jason Voorhees. As with most video games these days, that of course meant different skins to collect, but none were more terrifying than the Savini Jason. This original design was created by the horror legend Tom Savini who worked on the original film, as well as countless other horror classics.

In this version of the character, Jason has escaped Hell and traded his old machete for a pitchfork. What makes the pitchfork so special? Not much, just that Jason stole it from the Devil himself! This reimaging of the character is now available as a Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure that fans of the game will not want to miss. You can pre-order on Entertainment Earth now for $14.99 and Jason should ship later this month.

Friday the 13th Shaped Mug

Next time you sit down to marathon the movies, make sure you can sip in slasher style with the oversized shaped ceramic mug from Paladone. Jason’s infamous mask and the unique shape, guarantee this will be your new favorite mug in the house.

Don’t leave your fandom on the shelf, have Friday the 13th represented in the kitchen and pre-order now from Entertainment Earth for $17.99.

1:4 Scale Jason Action Figure

I saved the best (or at least the biggest) for last, with the1:4 scale Jason action figure from NECA. Inspired by Jason’s appearance in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, this figure is sure to be the centerpiece of your collection.

Standing at 18-inches tall with over 25 points of articulation, NECA has taken everything you love about their 7-inch scale figures and blown it up in size. His mask is removable and there are two included head sculpts in addition to all the weapons needed to cause carnage at Camp Crystal Lake. Jason is in stock now at Entertainment Earth for $141.99 and includes free shipping.

Friday the 13th has been scaring fans for 46 years, and with a new television series on the way, the franchise is still going strong. Entertainment Earth has a robust horror selection for all fans, but if the answer to “What’s your favorite scary movie?” is Friday the 13th then don’t wait, make your mother proud and add these to your collection now.