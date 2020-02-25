New Candyman Trailer Reportedly Arriving Imminently

A new entry in the Candyman franchise is landing in theaters this summer, with Bloody Disgusting noting that we can likely expect the first trailer for the film to be debuting shortly. The site notes that Alberta Film Ratings has recently given a trailer for the new film a classification, seemingly confirming that the trailer will be landing in theaters ahead of a film in the near future. Odds are that, if the trailer has been classified, we could expect to see the trailer land in theaters with the opening of The Hunt on March 13th or A Quiet Place Part II on March 20th, though an online release is also possible.

The original 1992 film was adapted from a story by Clive Barker. When grad student Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) begins working on a thesis looking at urban legends, she encounters the tale of the Candyman — the vengeful spirit of a hook-handed slave, who, it is said, can be summoned by saying his name five times in the mirror. As her research leads her into the bowels of Chicago’s deprived housing projects and deeper into the Candyman‘s world, Helen learns that some legends are best left alone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new film will be directed by Nia DaCosta from a script by Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld.

The original film earned two sequels, with Tony Todd starring as the titular villain in all three entries. Details about the new film’s plot have been kept to a minimum, leading fans of the franchise to speculate about this new film serving as a sequel or a reboot, though whatever the specifics of the narrative might be, the first film in the franchise in more than 20 years will surely enlist new fans into the series.

“The original was a landmark film for black representation in the horror genre. Alongside Night of the Living Dead, Candyman was a major inspiration for me as a filmmaker — and to have a bold new talent like Nia at the helm of this project is truly exciting,” Peele shared in a statement when the project was announced. “We are honored to bring the next chapter in the Candyman canon to life and eager to provide new audiences with an entry point to Clive Barker’s legend.”

The new Candyman hits theaters on June 12th.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!