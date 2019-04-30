Stephen King’s Castle Rock Season 2 to Feature Jerusalem’s Lot

Few creators are currently as hot as Stephen King currently, with a variety of movies and TV shows drawing direct inspiration from his stories. While some of these adaptations feature specific reflections of the narratives of his stories, one of the more ambitious endeavors is Hulu’s Castle Rock, which takes a shared universe approach to the author’s works and his iconic town, borrowing characters and plot points from his massive library to craft a unique narrative. With the upcoming second season officially heading into production, an outlet located near the shoot in Orange, Massachusetts has confirmed that the nearby Gardner, Massachusetts will be transformed into Jerusalem’s Lot, the setting of the novel Salem’s Lot.

“While Orange is the show’s Castle Rock, nearby Gardner will be transformed into the fictional town Jerusalem’s Lot — from King books like Salem’s Lot — for the show,” the Greenfield Recorder confirmed. “According to Hulu spokeswoman Yasamin Azarakhsh, Season 2 involves a conflict between the neighboring towns.”

Lizzy Caplan (Masters of Sex), Tim Robbins (Here and Now), Garrett Hedlund (Mosaic), and Elsie Fisher (Eight Grade) will all be starring in the new season. Caplan was previously revealed to be playing Annie Wilkes, the main character from King’s Misery.

The events of Salem’s Lot feature a man returning to the town he grew up in, only to discover that vampires have infiltrated the community.

The largest narrative connection between the seasons will be the setting of Castle Rock, though co-creator Dustin Thomason previously explained that the goal of each season is to deliver a self-contained story.

“Each season is going to be its own self-contained story: beginning, middle, and end,” Thomason previously shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “But I think that just as the books do, we want to surprise viewers with the ways in which the stories intersect. Just as the places the characters pop up in very unexpected ways throughout the books, that’s the kind of anthology that we would like to tell.”

He continued, “One of the things about the King universe or multiverse is that some very strange things can happen when it comes to the ways that the stories unfold, and hopefully there’ll be surprises along the way in terms of how the anthology works in that way. It’s pretty delicious that Kathy Bates played both Dolores Claiborne and Annie Wilkes when you really think about that question in the movie adaptations. But I think that there’s something for us about being faithful to the way that Steve does it in the books, that almost feels like the anthology format has already been laid out for us.”

