Stephen King’s ‘Castle Rock’ Trailer Reveals Premiere Date

Hulu is seriously upping the creep factor with the newest trailer for J.J. Abrams’ Stephen King inspired horror series, Castle Rock.

The series is set to take place within the connected universe of King’s works, and will incorporate different locations, characters, and storylines from many of the author’s popular books. To this point, many of the finer details regarding Castle Rock, including the show’s premiere date on Hulu, have been kept under wraps.

That changed today when the streaming service unveiled a new trailer for Castle Rock. Not only did we see some more detail regarding the story of the series, but the trailer announced that the first episodes of Castle Rock would be arriving on July 25.

You can check out the new trailer for Castle Rock in the video above!

Unlike Netflix, Hulu doesn’t usually unveil the entire season of a TV series at once, so don’t expect to go in and binge all of Castle Rock on the first day. The TV-oriented Hulu sticks to a more traditional, weekly style of release, but does offer viewers the chance to get hooked. The service will often times release the first three episodes of a new series on the day of the premiere, and then release one episode each week after that. This is sort of a combination of network television and Netflix, as it combines a slight binging style with the classic TV structure.

Castle Rock stars Andre Holland (Moonlight), Melanie Lynskey (Togetherness), Scott Glenn (Daredevil), Terry O’Quinn (Lost), Jane Levy (Evil Dead), and Caleel Harris (The Loud House). The series also features starring performances from three actors who have been featured in other King adaptations over the years. Sissy Spacek played the titular role in the 1976 horror film Carrie, while Chozen Jacobs and Bill Skarsgard starred in last summer’s It remake, with the latter playing the villainous Pennywise the Clown.

Castle Rock is set to debut on Hulu on July 25.