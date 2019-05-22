Playtime Is Over in New Child’s Play TV Spot

In the original Child’s Play, the murderous Charles Lee Ray is mortally wounded by police, using his final moments to perform a voodoo ritual to inject his spirit into the body of a doll. When a mother unsuspectingly purchases this doll and gifts it to her son, the murderer’s spirit, calling himself “Chucky,” comes to life to continue his carnage. The upcoming reboot of the film will make some narrative tweaks and instead focus on malfunctioning artificial intelligence within the doll which allows the toy to maim and torture. Catch a glimpse of the chaos in the above TV spot.

Child’s Play follows a mother (Aubrey Plaza) who gives her son (Mike and Gabriel Bateman) a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature. The film was directed by Lars Klevberg.

In the three decades since the series launched, the franchise has largely leaned into practical effects to convey the killer Chucky, with the earlier entries working with the best available resources and later entries helping create a consistent tone through the series. The new reboot aims to recreate the original film’s spirit by relying on practical effects to craft Chucky’s on-screen presence.

“MastersFX has brought the new Chucky doll to life on screen like never before in a mixture of practical on-set puppet work and digital FX enhancements,” a statement released last year about the film read. “Todd Masters, founder of MastersFX, and his team took six weeks to prepare and assemble seven practical animatronic puppets, each with interchangeable arms and heads that perform a variety of required actions on set. The FX team, led by ace puppeteer Keith Arbuthnot, along with Mike Fields, Jason Ward and Josh Raymond each controlled a different part of the doll.”

“It was important to [director] Lars [Klevberg] that we use animatronics as much as possible,” producer David Katzenberg shared. “As fans of Todd’s work, we were thrilled when he and his team of exceptional artists and puppeteers agreed to take on the challenge of creating our take on a classic character.”

The new film recently earned an R rating from the MPAA for “bloody horror violence, and language throughout,” which is sure to please longtime fans.

The new Child’s Play lands in theaters on June 21, 2019.

The new Child's Play lands in theaters on June 21, 2019.