Watch Mark Hamill Announce He’s Voicing Chucky In New ‘Child’s Play’

“People let me tell you ’bout my best friend…”🎶

The wicked fun begins when @ChildsPlayMovie is unleashed in theaters: Friday, June 21st 2019. #SoLuckyImChucky 🤪 @MGM_Studios @OrionPictures pic.twitter.com/ExOYuwj9sP — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 31, 2019

The crew at MGM and Orion Pictures surprised fans last night when they revealed at their WonderCon panel that Star Wars alum and voice acting maestro Mark Hamill would be providing the voice for Chucky in the upcoming Child’s Play reboot. While Hamill didn’t physically attend the panel in Anaheim, he did send along a video announcing the gig, something that has since been uploaded to his social media platforms.

“Hello WonderCon, it’s Mark Hamill here,” the actor says in the video. “And if you’re wondering who’s voicing Chucky in the new Child’s Play, you’re looking at him! I can’t wait to bring such an iconic character to life in a way you’ve never seen him before.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Child’s Play this summer,” Hamill continues. “And remember he’s more than just a toy, he’s your best friend.”

While the movie is a reboot that ends up altering Chucky’s origin, Child’s Play star Aubrey Plaza insists the new film very much embodies the spirit of the original franchise. Plaza says not only that, but it has a “Spielbergian” vibe to it, tying together a coming of age tale with a slasher horror.

“Buckle up. I love it so much. To me, the original is an iconic movie. I haven’t seen our film, just the trailer, but it’s a real throwback horror movie,” Plaza previously shared. “It’s almost got a Spielbergian vibe to it. The reason I did it was for how beautiful the script was. It doesn’t feel like a hokey, shticky, campy movie. If you remember the original Child’s Play, it was a drama! It wasn’t that funny. As the franchise went on, it became something else. The remake really captures the original.”

Child’s Play enters theaters June 21st.

What do you think of Hamill’s casting as Chucky? What’s your favorite Hamill voice acting role to date? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!