‘Child’s Play’ Reboot Hasn’t Cast Voice of Chucky Yet

Earlier this week, MGM announced that production on the Child’s Play reboot has begun, but even with the long-rumored film officially moving forward there is still one key detail that is still being worked out: the voice of Chucky.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, filmmaker Lars Kelvberg explained some of the details around how the film will bring Chucky, the creepy killer doll, to life using a mix of practical and visual effects, but they haven’t yet cast the character’s voice just yet.

“We haven’t cast that role yet,” Kelvberg said.

As fans of the franchise will recall, Brad Dourif has supplied the voice of the murderous Chucky doll in every iteration thus far. In the original film, Charles Lee Ray (Dourif) is critically injured and, before dying, projects his spirit into the body of a Good Guy doll, allowing the pint-sized terror to come to life to fulfill Chucky’s murderous proclivities. As far as the reboot goes, that origin may take a different direction. If that’s the case, the doll may have an entirely different voice or personality, something that was teased in the origin a source shared with ComicBook.com.

That story involved a character named “Chen”, a “Chinese factory worker who commits suicide shortly after re-programming a Buddy doll to have no limitations. That would lead to Chucky, who is described as “a defective ‘Buddy doll’ whose programming code was hacked so that he has no limitations to learn and also violence.”

And fans got their first official look at this new Chucky on Friday. Orion Pictures shared a picture of the murderous doll to their Twitter, introducing the updated look of the iconic doll to the world. You can check out the official synopsis for the film below.

“Child’s Play follows a mother (Aubrey Plaza) who gives her son (Mike and Gabriel Bateman) a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature.”

