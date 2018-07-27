Liv Tyler Reportedly Offered Role in ‘Child’s Play’ Remake

MGM Studios hopes to dig into their library of releases to revive Child’s Play with an all-new incarnation of the story about a doll that becomes possessed by the spirit of a murderer. One source claims that the studio is interested in Liv Tyler joining the production.

According to That Hashtag Show, Tyler would be playing Karen, the mom responsible for buying a Good Guy doll for her young son Andy. No other sources have confirmed these negotiations.

Horror franchises, no matter how successful they might be, often get the reboot treatment once the sequels have stagnated. A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, and Halloween have all gotten reboot attempts, though none of them managed to capture the effectiveness of the originals. What makes the Child’s Play reboot so fascinating is that the original franchise arguably has more acclaim now than ever.

Last year saw the release of Cult of Chucky, the seventh installment in the series. That film was directed and written by Don Mancini, who has written each entry in the franchise. The film was produced by David Kirschner, who has produced each entry, and starred Brad Dourif, who has voiced the killer doll since the original film.

Cult of Chucky left the door open for a number of additional sequels, with Mancini regularly claiming he has a number of avenues he’d like to explore in the future. Films aren’t the only realm the creative team wants to explore, as a TV series involving Chucky is also reportedly being developed.

If MGM moves forward with their reboot, this means the project would have to compete with the mythology that the creators are still developing in multiple mediums. Mancini, Kirschner, and Dourif are all reportedly staying with the original franchise they created as opposed to getting involved with the reboot.

“We’re still working on the series and also plan to continue the film franchise with Universal,” Mancini shared with Bloody Disgusting. “We intend to stay true to the universe we’ve created.”

Adding another potential wrinkle to Tyler’s involvement might be that she starred with Dourif in the Lord of the Rings films. Tyler starred as Arwen in the trilogy while Dourif starred as Grima Wormtongue. If word gets to Tyler about Dourif’s plans, that might impact her reported involvement.

