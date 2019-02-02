First ‘Child’s Play’ Trailer Arriving Next Week

Horror movies have become big box office competitors of the last few years – even if the film in question is a reboot or remake of an iconic work. One big horror project hitting theaters in 2019 is the reboot of Child’s Play, the 1988 cult-hit horror film that first introduced the world to killer doll, Chucky. Well, now we have official word about we’ll get our first look at the new Child’s Play – and it’s going to be soon!

As you can see above, the first Child’s Play trailer is set to arrive sometime next week. Tuesday or Wednesday would be the best guess, as those are typically the days trailers drop, before they debut on the big screen with the new movies of the week.

There’s going to be a lot riding on this first Child’s Play trailer. Director Lars Klevberg and his team will be doing a re-design of the Chucky doll for this modern reboot, and Chucky’s new look will no doubt be a hotly-debated topic among horror fans. Even if the first Child’s Play trailer manages to intrigue viewers with its aesthetic and tone, this reboot will still be facing a major challenge:

That would be the fact that this Child’s Play 2019 movie is just one branch of the franchise, which is not splitting into two lanes. There’s this new version of the film being released, however there is also going to be a Child’s Play TV series on SyFy, headed by the franchise’s creator, Don Mancini. Mancini has been somewhat critical of this new movie, stating in an interview:

“MGM retained the rights to the first movie, so they’re rebooting that. They asked David Kirschner and I if we wanted to be executive producers. We said no thank you,because we have our ongoing thriving business with Chucky. Obviously my feelings were hurt… I did create the character and nurture the franchise for three f-cking decades… So when someone says, ‘Oh yeah, we would love to have your name on the film’… it was hard not to feel like I was being patronized. They just wanted our approval. Which I strenuously denied them.”

Not having the blessing of Mancini will make Child’s Play die-hards throw major shade at this reboot movie – but will the first trailer lure in the larger mainstream crowd?

We’ll find out when the trailer for Child’s Play drops next week! Stay tuned to Comicbook.com/horror!

Child’s Play (2019) hits theaters on June 21st.

