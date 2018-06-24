‘Child’s Play’ TV Series Announced

Don Mancini, creator and producer of the long-running Child’s Play franchise of horror movies, just announced via Twitter that a Child’s Play TV series is coming.

The franchise, which launched in 1988, centers on Chucky, a doll possessed by the spirit of a serial killer. The series has thus far spanned seven movies, with more rumored. A crossover with A Nightmare on Elm Street was even floated at one point.

With a TV series in the offing, it is impossible to know whether rumored sequels, one of which involved the various Chuckys from the Cult of Chucky, will be folded into the TV series or whether they will attempt to make movies and the show at the same time.

Brad Dourif and Jennifer Tilly, who have provided the voices of Chucky and his bride Tiffany, seem likely to return, although the brief tease provided by Mancini is silent on casting.

Mancini has done a bit of TV work in recent years after a career spent writing mostly for feature films. He is credited with an episode of Hannibal as well as a handful of episodes of Channel Zero.

Mancini’s tweet does not reveal where the project is set up or what format the series will take.

Earlier this year, Mancini told Bloody Disgusting that he was developing a Child’s Play series which would share a universe with the movies and feature Dourif’s voice, rather than going the arguably simpler route of rebooting the property and starting the TV series from ground zero.

“We plan to use Child’s Play in the title,” Mancini said at the time. “We want to definitely signal that we are going dark, darker than ever before. It’s going to be very creepy.”

A similar project, SYFY’s Tremors series, was passed on by the network in spite of fan enthusiasm and the involvement of Kevin Bacon, who had been absent from the long-running series since the first movie.

There is no firm release information yet about the Child’s Play TV series. This is a developing story.