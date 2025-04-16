One of the Best Horror Movies of the 2010s Is Streaming Totally Free

The only thing better than watching movies for free is watching great movies for free. This month, Pluto TV added quite a few great movies that fans can stream without signing up for any kind of subscription, including a horror movie from the 2010s that pulled the rug out from under audiences and quickly became known as one of the genre’s best.
We’re talking about The Cabin in the Woods, the 2011 movie from Drew Goddard that turned horror tropes on their head for one of the most unexpected thrill rides in years. If you’re not familiar, The Cabin in the Woods starts with a simple horror premise — a group of friends head to a remote cabin for a weekend-long party. What they don’t know is that they’re part of a much bigger story, one that isn’t worth mentioning here if you haven’t seen it. It’s best to go into The Cabin in the Woods as blind as possible.
The beloved horror movie was added to Pluto’s lineup this month, making it free to watch for everybody.
More Horror on Pluto TV
Pluto TV added more than 300 movies at the start of April, all of which are free to watch with ads. You can check out the full list of those titles here, but we’ve picked out all of the horror and horror-adjacent titles from the list to include below.
30 Days Of Night (2007)
30 Days Of Night: Dark Days
The Addams Family
Addams Family Values
Are You In The House Alone?
Area 51
Black Christmas (2006)
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
The Cabin In The Woods
Children Of The Corn 666: Isaac’s Return
Children Of The Corn II: The Final Sacrifice
Children Of The Corn III: Urban Harvest
Children Of The Corn V: Fields Of Terror
Children Of The Corn: Revelation
Children Of The Corn: The Gathering
Crawl
The Crazies (2010)
The Crow
The Crow: City Of Angels
The Crow: Wicked Prayer
Cult Of The Damned
Deliver Us From Evil
Disturbia
Evil Dead II
The Evil Dead (1983)
Fright Night (1985)
Gretel & Hansel
The Grudge 2 (2006)
Hannibal
Hannibal Rising
The Haunting
Hellraiser: Judgment (2018)
The Host
I, Frankenstein
Jeepers Creepers
Jeepers Creepers 2
Jinn
Killer Klowns From Outer Space
Legion
Let Me In (2010)
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
The Monster Squad
Moon
My Bloody Valentine (2009)
Oculus
Only Lovers Left Alive
Paranormal Activity
Paranormal Activity 2
Paranormal Activity 3
Paranormal Activity 4
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
Pet Sematary II
Piranha 3-D
Piranha 3dd
Planet Of The Vampires
Prowl
Quarantine
The Rage: Carrie 2
The Ring
The Ring Two
Rings
Scream And Scream Again
The Silence Of The Lambs
Silent Hill
Skinwalkers
Sorority Row
Student Bodies
Sunday, Bloody Sunday
Tales From The Darkside: The Movie
Urban Legend
Urban Legends: Bloody Mary
Urban Legends: The Final Cut
Vacancy (2007)
Vampire Academy
Vampire In Brooklyn
Vivarium
The Voices (2014)
Wolf
The Woman In Black
The Woman In The Window
The Woods (2006)