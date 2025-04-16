One of the Best Horror Movies of the 2010s Is Streaming Totally Free

The only thing better than watching movies for free is watching great movies for free. This month, Pluto TV added quite a few great movies that fans can stream without signing up for any kind of subscription, including a horror movie from the 2010s that pulled the rug out from under audiences and quickly became known as one of the genre’s best.

We’re talking about The Cabin in the Woods, the 2011 movie from Drew Goddard that turned horror tropes on their head for one of the most unexpected thrill rides in years. If you’re not familiar, The Cabin in the Woods starts with a simple horror premise — a group of friends head to a remote cabin for a weekend-long party. What they don’t know is that they’re part of a much bigger story, one that isn’t worth mentioning here if you haven’t seen it. It’s best to go into The Cabin in the Woods as blind as possible.

The beloved horror movie was added to Pluto’s lineup this month, making it free to watch for everybody.

More Horror on Pluto TV

Pluto TV added more than 300 movies at the start of April, all of which are free to watch with ads. You can check out the full list of those titles here, but we’ve picked out all of the horror and horror-adjacent titles from the list to include below.

30 Days Of Night (2007)

30 Days Of Night: Dark Days

The Addams Family

Addams Family Values

Are You In The House Alone?

Area 51

Black Christmas (2006)

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

The Cabin In The Woods

Children Of The Corn 666: Isaac’s Return

Children Of The Corn II: The Final Sacrifice

Children Of The Corn III: Urban Harvest

Children Of The Corn V: Fields Of Terror

Children Of The Corn: Revelation

Children Of The Corn: The Gathering

Crawl

The Crazies (2010)

The Crow

The Crow: City Of Angels

The Crow: Wicked Prayer

Cult Of The Damned

Deliver Us From Evil

Disturbia

Evil Dead II

The Evil Dead (1983)

Fright Night (1985)

Gretel & Hansel

The Grudge 2 (2006)

Hannibal

Hannibal Rising

The Haunting

Hellraiser: Judgment (2018)

The Host

I, Frankenstein

Jeepers Creepers

Jeepers Creepers 2

Jinn

Killer Klowns From Outer Space

Legion

Let Me In (2010)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

The Monster Squad

Moon

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

Oculus

Only Lovers Left Alive

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones

Pet Sematary II

Piranha 3-D

Piranha 3dd

Planet Of The Vampires

Prowl

Quarantine

The Rage: Carrie 2

The Ring

The Ring Two

Rings

Scream And Scream Again

The Silence Of The Lambs

Silent Hill

Skinwalkers

Sorority Row

Student Bodies

Sunday, Bloody Sunday

Tales From The Darkside: The Movie

Urban Legend

Urban Legends: Bloody Mary

Urban Legends: The Final Cut

Vacancy (2007)

Vampire Academy

Vampire In Brooklyn

Vivarium

The Voices (2014)

Wolf

The Woman In Black

The Woman In The Window

The Woods (2006)