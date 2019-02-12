‘Child’s Play’ TV Series Producer Shares New Details and Working Title

The pint-sized terror Chucky is coming to the small screen in a new TV series on SYFY, with producer Nick Antosca having revealed that the series is currently using the working title of “Chucky” to SlashFilm. While a reboot of the original Child’s Play is debuting in theaters this June, Antosca pointed out that by utilizing “Chucky,” it will alert fans to this being in line with the last four films in the series which all have “Chucky” in their titles.

“The working title is Chucky,” Antosca admitted. “That could change, but that’s the working title.”

As far as keeping in line with Bride of Chucky, Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky, and Cult of Chucky, Antosca added, “You know what that is when you hear the word.”

One frustration with the upcoming reboot of the original film is that it is emphasizing the dangers of artificial intelligence, abandoning the voodoo ritual that Charles Lee Ray performed to transfer his soul into that of a Good Guy doll to continue his reign of terror in the original film. Antosca pointed out that the new series will remain consistent with the series’ seven-film mythology while also being accessible to franchise newcomers.

“It’s consistent with that mythology, but it’s a whole new story,” the producer detailed. “So you could come into it without knowing anything about the previous stuff and get into it. But it is consistent with all the mythology that has come before, so it is in canon.”

While the most recent film in the series teased continued adventures of familiar characters, Antosca also noted that the series would follow fresh faces, yet won’t rule out cameos from franchise staples.

“They might pop in eventually, but it’s new characters,” Antosca admitted. “I don’t want to say anything definitive. I want to leave that to Don [Mancini], but let’s just say that there might be opportunities in the story for Jennifer [Tilly] or Fiona [Dourif] to make an appearance. Of course, the plan is for Brad [Dourif] to be the voice.”

The concept of a small doll running rampant and causing chaos comes with some inherent silliness, which more recent films embraced more than initial installments. Antosca, however, confirmed that the series would lean into the more horrific elements of the first films in the series.

“The series is going to be closer to the tone of the first two movies in the series though,” the producer confessed. “It’s going to go back to a sort of classic scare.”

Stay tuned for details on the Chucky TV series, which is being developed by Antosca along with franchise co-creator Don Mancini and producer David Kirschner.

