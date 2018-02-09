‘Child’s Play’ TV Series Being Developed by Series Creator

More than 30 years after its debut, the Child’s Play series is about to head into uncharted territory, with series creator Don Mancini confirming that he intends to bring Chucky to the small screen with a TV series. Mancini shared with Bloody Disgusting that the goal is to develop an eight-part season with hour-long episodes, serving as a continuation of the events following last year’s Cult of Chucky.

The filmmaker noted that the series was “deliberately set up at end of the last movie” and the series’ “tone is dark and disturbing.” Mancini has written all seven installments of the series, having also directed the last three installments. Another staple of the saga has been Brad Dourif providing the voice of the killer doll, with Mancini claiming Dourif will also be involved with the TV series.

Possibly because of the killer doll’s short stature, Chucky never quite achieved the same acclaim as other horror movie villains like Jason Voorhees or Freddy Krueger, yet Mancini’s involvement with each film has added an authenticity and reliability that other franchises lack. Both Voorhees and Krueger had their own TV series developed at the height of their popularity, with neither series connecting with audiences. Given how the landscape of television has changed since Chucky’s debut, this could be the perfect avenue to rejuvenate the property.

Mancini also hints that the tone will be even more disturbing than what has been depicted in films, possibly leaving behind some of the humor the franchise is known for.

“We plan to use Child’s Play in the title,” Mancini pointed out. “We want to definitely signal that we are going dark, darker than ever before. It’s going to be very creepy.”

Producer David Kirschner will also be involved in the series, as his relationship with Mancini dates back to the original films.

“I don’t think there’s a relationship that lasted this long,” Kirschner shared. “I’m incredibly excited about the series and to explore a world in which we’ve never done before.”

The most recent film featured Chucky finally accomplishing a feat he’d been attempting since the first film, which is transitioning his soul from the body of the doll into the body of a human.

“Don has taken the franchise in a wonderfully frightening direction,” Kirschner added. “He seems to outdo himself every time.”

Stay tuned for details about the upcoming Child’s Play TV series.

