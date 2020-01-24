Horror

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Fans Are Freaking Out That Part 3 Is Live on Netflix

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina fans have been waiting nearly nine months to get new episodes of […]

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina fans have been waiting nearly nine months to get new episodes of the series, with their wishes finally granted as Part Three has debuted on Netflix. The series launched late in 2018 and quickly amassed a passionate following, as the film followed in the footsteps of Riverdale and its mature interpretation of the events of Archie Comics, but with Kiernan Shipka starring as a witch that is caught between otherworldly responsibilities and merely wanting to be a teenager, audiences connected with Sabrina‘s full embrace of all things spooky to deliver some truly chilling and frightening sequences.

Part Three finds Sabrina reeling from the harrowing events of Part Two. Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina can’t live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye. So with an assist from her mortal friends, “The Fright Club” (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms. However, the Dark Lord’s unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms—and, with no one on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of “Queen” to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban. Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil…

