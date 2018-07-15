‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Releases Teaser and Behind-the-Scenes Video

Yesterday was Friday the 13th and for fans eagerly anticipating the debut of Netflix‘s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, it was a wicked good one with not just a behind-the-scenes video, but a teaser for the upcoming series as well.

The Netflix Archie Comics adaptation launched its social media accounts this week and in addition to comic art as well as the official poster for the series, the show’s Instagram shared a short, behind-the-scenes clip of series star Kiernan Shipka welcoming fans to their “coven” of witches. You can check it out below.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa — who is also the showrunner for The CW’s Riverdale as well as the Chief Creative Officer at Archie Comics — also got in on the action, sharing a teaser for the series containing a montage of comic art, spooky settings, and the ominous glowing green eyes of a black cat — presumably Sabrina’s fan-favorite familiar, Salem the cat.

Something wicked this way comes…. The @sabrinanetflix account is up and running. Getting closer….this is going to be a wild ride. Get onboard! pic.twitter.com/Sl9KI0MLsE — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) July 13, 2018

The first official poster for the series was also released earlier this week and will be featured on one of Warner Bros. bags at San Diego Comic-Con.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was first announced to be in development late last year, with fans eager to see how the adaptation would come together. While the poster, the teaser, and this behind-the-scenes video will certainly get fans hyped, expectations were already high for the upcoming series even for Shipka who said she was “immediately obsessed” with the role of Sabrina.

“After I read the script, I became immediately obsessed with the role, with how Sabrina is portrayed and how badass the whole thing is,” Shipka told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It’s going to be really dark and really cool and have this very like macabre take on everything. I’m really pumped to be a witch. Who wouldn’t be?”

The series, which is expected to debut sometime in 2018, is billed as being within the same universe as The CW’s hit series Riverdale, however fans might not want to get too excited about the prospect of crossovers anytime soon despite Aquirre-Sacasa’s involvement in both.

“The decision was ultimately made to move to Netflix to make these Riverdale and Sabrina shows completely separate universes,” Riverdale star Lili Reinhart said earlier this year. “I don’t really know what Roberto’s plan is for Sabrina or what aspect of the supernatural magic will be used. I know that doesn’t exist in Riverdale. At least right now. So, it wouldn’t make sense for those two worlds to collide.”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will debut on Netflix sometime in 2018.