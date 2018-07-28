Netflix’s ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Teases Trailer Release

Around the world, stargazers were able to witness a lunar eclipse, referred to as a “blood moon,” with the official Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Twitter account seeing it as a spooky event that was too good to pass up on. The account shared a GIF that hinted the blood moon wasn’t the only exciting thing to look out for.

Tonight blood will cover the moon.

A sign of something coming soon. pic.twitter.com/GKiApL4FGS — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) July 27, 2018

The GIF asked fans, “What could the blood moon bring?” with the accompanying message, “Tonight blood will cover the moon. A sign of something coming soon.”

It’s unclear the timeframe of when fans could expect the teaser, as it could be interpreted as dropping while the blood moon can be seen in the United States or that it could debut in the morning.

The upcoming show is a darker interpretation of the source material that inspired the ’90s sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch. The project was announced late last year, partially as a response to the success of The CW’s Riverdale, which is a darker interpretation of Archie comics.

Mad Men star Kiernan Shipka landed the coveted role, who shared with ComicBook.com how passionately she pursued the role after reading the script.

“After I read the script, I became immediately obsessed with the role, with how Sabrina is portrayed and how badass the whole thing is,” Shipka confessed. “It’s going to be really dark and really cool and have this very like macabre take on everything. I’m really pumped to be a witch. Who wouldn’t be?”

While this new incarnation of Sabrina is a credit to the success of Riverdale, fans shouldn’t expect to see the two series cross over.

“The decision was ultimately made to move to Netflix to make these Riverdale and Sabrina shows completely separate universes,” Riverdale star Lili Reinhart said earlier this year. “I don’t really know what Roberto’s plan is for Sabrina or what aspect of the supernatural magic will be used. I know that doesn’t exist in Riverdale. At least right now. So, it wouldn’t make sense for those two worlds to collide.”

Many fans expected to see footage of the new series debut at last week’s San Diego Comic-Con, only to leave fans wanting. Having only seen the series’ official poster, the above announcement might mean we only get new official images for the series.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is slated to debut sometime next year on Netflix.

Do you think we’ll catch a glimpse of the teaser tonight? Let us know in the comments below!

