Assassin’s Creed Shadows Adds Feature Not Seen Since Unity (And Fans Are Very Happy)

Assassin’s Creed Shadows fans are praising Ubisoft for bringing back a gameplay feature not seen since Assassin’s Creed Unity, which means it has not been seen in over a decade because Assassin’s Creed Unity released back in 2014. This means the feature has been missing from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Assassin’s Creed Origins, and other modern Assassin’s Creed games. It’s not missing from AC Shadows though, much to the delight of old-school Assassin’s Creed fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, one of the top posts on the Assassin’s Creed Reddit page this week is a post thanking Ubisoft for bringing back hidden blade combat again. This used to be a staple of older Assassin’s Creed games, but something Ubisoft got away from the more and more it developed the series from a stealth series to an RPG series.

“I’m so happy you can use the hidden blade in combat again,” reads the post in question. “Something I really enjoyed in the previous games was that you could use the hidden blade(s) when fighting. Yeah it might not have been the most damaging weapon compared to a sword or axe but it was always fun to use it in combat and see the awesome finishers it provided. Really glad they let you use it in combination with the tanto, it’s been a blast to use. Hopefully in future games they also have a way to use it again either with knives or even on its own. That’s it, thats the post. Just wanted to share my appreciation for finally getting to use the hidden blade outside of just assassinations.”

Of course, not only does the popularity of the post suggest this is a common sentiment, but many of the comments echo the praise as well. While they aren’t exactly the most useful in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, players are happy to have the option back.

“I’m so glad, reminded me a lot of Assassin’s Creed III,” reads one of these comments. “From Assassin’s Creed II to Assassin’s Creed IV I probably used hidden blades the most in combat, they were my favorite especially in Brotherhood,” adds another comment.

For those interested in using the hidden blades in combat in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, you will need to use the tanto. There is no hidden blade loadout, but rather if you use the tanto, Naoe will throw in hidden blade attacks as well. To this end, it’s not the full feature back, but more of an aesthetic. That said, fans appreciate it nonetheless.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is available via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. For more coverage on the new Assassin’s Creed game — including all of the latest Assassin’s Creed Shadows news, all of the latest Assassin’s Creed Shadows rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Assassin’s Creed Shadows deals — click here.