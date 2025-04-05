Monster Hunter Wilds Fans Discover New Gameplay Feature After 100s of Hours Played

Some Monster Hunter Wilds fans have only discovered one easy-to-miss gameplay feature after 100s of hours playing the new Capcom game. We are four months into 2025, and Monster Hunter Wilds remains unequivocally the biggest release of the year so far. Come the end of the year, this may no longer hold true — it especially won’t if GTA 6 releases — but right now it is true.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like Monster Hunter games before it, Monster Hunter Wilds is incredibly deep and complex. There are systems upon systems upon systems. The same applies to features. This is so much the case that Monster Hunter Wilds players are just learning that you can give Chomber random items and they cook you random stuff in return. This is a basic feature that many will know about. However, one of the top posts on the Monster Hunter Wilds Reddit page this week is a post revealing the feature. Not only does the popularity of the post suggest this MH Wilds player is not alone, but many of the comments reveal as much as well.

“I have about 180 hours and I found that out just the other day! I was blown away,” reads one of these comments. “I was about 50 hours in when I found it and I only found it because it showed up on the mini map,” adds a second comment.

How are so many players missing this? Well, it only happens at night during the plenty. This means unless you know to look for it, it is pretty easy to miss. Hence why so many MH Wilds players have missed it.

“What the heck I’m headed there now I was wondering what the scales are for,” reads a third a comment. Meanwhile, a fourth comment adds: “100 hours here and I just found it yesterday.”

Of course, if many of the most hardcore Monster Hunter fans don’t know about this, it is safe to assume even a larger chunk of more casual players don’t know about this. And this is pretty common when it comes to Monster Hunter. You can dump hundreds of hours into Monster Hunter games while never engaging with or discovering many different systems purely because the gameplay loop is so dense with content and rich with variety.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available via PC, PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on MH Wilds — including all of the latest Monster Hunter Wilds news, all of the latest Monster Hunter Wilds rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Monster Hunter Wilds speculation — click here.