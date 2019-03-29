New ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Video Reveals Season 2 Episode Titles

The debut of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina last October quickly earned it a passionate fan base, thanks to its blend of macabre subject matter and teen melodrama tropes, making audiences incredibly excited for new episodes. Fans have been given trailers and images to whet our appetites, though Netflix continues to tease us by debuting a new video on their social media account which delivers the titles of the upcoming season’s episodes. While none of the titles offer earth-shattering revelations, learning the names of these episodes builds our excitement even further for the trajectory of our favorite witch in the latest chapters of her journey. Check out the episode title reveal below before the new episodes debut on April 5th.

nine brand new chapters, can you handle it? CAOS returns in one week. pic.twitter.com/oHOqEsD3al — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) March 29, 2019

In the new season, “After signing her name in the Book of the Beast, Sabrina struggles to find the balance between her place in the mortal world and her new darker side. New challenges await Sabrina, including having to choose between the familiar mortal Harvey Kinkle, and the sexy warlock Nicholas Scratch. She may have signed her name to the Dark Lord, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t willing to raise a little hell.”

The new episode titles are as follows:

“The Epiphany”

“The Passion of Sabrina Spellman”

“Lupercalia”

“Doctor Cerberus’s House of Horror”

“Blackwood”

“The Missionaries”

“The Miracles of Sabrina Spellman”

“The Mandrake”

“The Mephisto Waltz”

While many viewers might consider these new episodes to be a second season, Netflix refers to it as “Part 2,” potentially implying a stronger connection between the first series of episodes and the events of these upcoming chapters.

“I loved the first half of the first season. I think the second half is even more ambitious. It’s a little sexier, it’s a little scarier,” creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared last December with The Wrap. “I’m just really excited for people to see it. Lots of romance, lots of horror. It’s really good. I’m really excited about it.”

Check out the new episodes of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on April 5th. The prequel novel Season of the Witch hits shelves on July 9th.

