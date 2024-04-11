Chucky Crossed Over With M3GAN in New Season 3 Episode, But Not How You Think

Chucky season 3 spoilers follow! Ever since the first trailer for M3GAN premiered, horror fans have been contemplating how Chucky would react to her. The biggest killer doll on the block has no qualms about competition, going out of his way to tweet about M3GAN leading up to and after the release of her movie. Teases have been made along the way, since Universal Pictures is the distributor for both Chucky and M3GAN, that there could be something brewing, and fans just got what's likely to be the closest thing to a Chucky/M3GAN crossover.

Episode 3.05 of Chucky sees Brad Dourif's tiny killer doll now officially dying. Mostly stuck in bed and unable to move, Chucky finds himself with some free time where he begins channel surfing. While cruising through cable, Chucky starts to find various other killer doll movies playing, and provides commentary like only her can.

First Chucky comes across The Boy, the 2015 horror film featuring the porcelain doll Brahms, which Chucky reacts to by saying, "what a f-cking joke." Next Chucky flips the channel to another creepy doll movie, 2007's Dead Silence, Chucky responds to seeing footage from this movie (directed by James Wan) by adding, "and this one, can't even get a franchise." Finally, Chucky changes to a third channel where he sees M3GAN, not only is he watching M3GAN on TV but it's at the scene where M3GAN does her iconic dance. Chucky responds to this by saying: "Oh god, no, kill me now, that little bitch she stole my movies." To cap it off, Chucky gives the TV the finger and adds, "F-ck you Muh-THREE-gen."

"He really has to contend with legitimate new contenders to the throne like M3GAN and Annabelle," Chucky creator Don Mancini previously said about a crossover with M3GAN. "He has to deal with that place for himself in the pop culture world and that's how we really touch the ground with Chucky. We give this off-the-wall character a crisis that has the sting of real pain and real life. But it just makes him angrier and you know what happens when Chucky gets angry."

Mancini previously revealed this to Variety back in October, and in retrospect it's likely he already knew that this little gag with other killer doll movies was in the planning stages. Season 3 of Chucky has already seen him crossover with The Amityville Horror (in a round about way) and now shown Chucky give the finger to M3GAN. With three episodes left in season 3, who else might Chucky meet?

Chucky season 3 airs Wednesdays at 10 PM ET on both SYFY and USA Network with the series returning on Wednesday, April 10.

Where is Chucky streaming?

The first two seasons of Chucky are available for streaming on two different platforms, both Peacock and Shudder. All sixteen episodes of the series, including both seasons 1 and 2, can be streamed on each of these services. Unlike previous seasons of Chucky however, wherein the entire season would have to premiere on cable before it began streaming, the new episodes of Chucky season 3 will be available for streaming the next day. After Chucky season 3's episodes air on SYFY and USA Network on Wednesdays, they'll be available to stream the very next day on Peacock.