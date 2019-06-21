Get the Chucky Child’s Play 7-Movie Blu-ray Box Set for $20

With the Child’s Play reboot now in theaters (starring Mark Hamill as the voice of Chucky), now would be a good time to revisit the first seven films in this iconic horror franchise. If you’re down for a slasher movie marathon, the Chucky: Complete 7-Movie Collection Blu-ray box set has you covered. At the time of writing, it’s only $19.99 on Amazon, which is 46% off the list price and an all-time low. That’s a pretty spectacular deal for 811 minutes of entertainment about a murderous doll.
The box set includes the original Child’s Play from 1988, Child’s Play 2, Child’s Play 3, Bride of Chucky, Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky, and Cult of Chucky with the following special features:
Disc 1 – Child’s Play:
- Feature Commentary by Alex Vincent, Catherine Hicks and “Chucky” Designer Kevin Yagher
- Feature Commentary by Producer David Kirschner and Screenwriter Dan Mancini
- Select Scene Chucky Commentaries
- Evil Comes in Small Packages: The Birth of Chucky
- Evil Comes in Small Packages: Creating the Horror
- Evil Comes in Small Packages: Unleashed
- Chucky: Building a Nightmare
- A Monster Convention
- Introducing Chucky: The Making of Child’s Play
- Photo Gallery
- Theatrical Storyboards
Disc 2 – Child’s Play 2:
- Theatrical Trailer
Disc 3 – Child’s Play 3:
- Theatrical Trailer
Disc 4 – Bride of Chucky:
- Bride of Chucky Spotlight on Location
- Feature Commentary with Director Ronny Yu
- Feature Commentary with Jennifer Tilly, Brad Dourif and Don Mancini
- Theatrical Trailer
Disc 5 – Seed of Chucky:
- Slashed Scene with audio commentary by Writer/Director Don Mancini and Debbie Carrington
- Heeeeere’s Chucky
- Family Hell-iday Slide Show
- Conceiving the Seed of Chucky
- Tilly on The Tonight Show
- FuZion Up Close with The Seed of Chucky stars
- Storyboard to Final Feature Comparison
- Feature Commentary with Writer/Director Don Mancini and Puppet Master Tony Gardner
- Feature Commentary with Writer/Director Don Mancini and Actress Jennifer Tilly
- Theatrical Trailer
- Teaser Trailer
Disc 6 – Curse of Chucky:
- Deleted Scenes
- Gag Reel
- Playing with Dolls: The Making of Curse of Chucky
- Living Doll: Bringing Chucky to Life
- Voodoo Doll: The Chucky Legacy
- Storyboard Comparisons
- Feature Commentary with Director Don Mancini, Puppeteer Tony Gardner and Star Fiona Dourif (Both Versions)
Disc 7 – Cult of Chucky:
- Deleted Scenes with Optional Commentary by Director/Writer/Executive Producer Don Mancini
- Inside the Insanity of Cult of Chucky
- Good Guy Gone Bad: The Incarnations of Chucky
- The Dollhouse
- Feature Commentary with Director/Writer/Executive Producer Don Mancini and Head Puppeteer/Associate Producer Tony Gardner
Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.