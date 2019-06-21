Get the Chucky Child’s Play 7-Movie Blu-ray Box Set for $20

With the Child’s Play reboot now in theaters (starring Mark Hamill as the voice of Chucky), now would be a good time to revisit the first seven films in this iconic horror franchise. If you’re down for a slasher movie marathon, the Chucky: Complete 7-Movie Collection Blu-ray box set has you covered. At the time of writing, it’s only $19.99 on Amazon, which is 46% off the list price and an all-time low. That’s a pretty spectacular deal for 811 minutes of entertainment about a murderous doll.

The box set includes the original Child’s Play from 1988, Child’s Play 2, Child’s Play 3, Bride of Chucky, Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky, and Cult of Chucky with the following special features:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Disc 1 – Child’s Play:

Feature Commentary by Alex Vincent, Catherine Hicks and “Chucky” Designer Kevin Yagher

Feature Commentary by Producer David Kirschner and Screenwriter Dan Mancini

Select Scene Chucky Commentaries

Evil Comes in Small Packages: The Birth of Chucky

Evil Comes in Small Packages: Creating the Horror

Evil Comes in Small Packages: Unleashed

Chucky: Building a Nightmare

A Monster Convention

Introducing Chucky: The Making of Child’s Play

Photo Gallery

Theatrical Storyboards

Disc 2 – Child’s Play 2:

Theatrical Trailer

Disc 3 – Child’s Play 3:

Theatrical Trailer

Disc 4 – Bride of Chucky:

Bride of Chucky Spotlight on Location

Feature Commentary with Director Ronny Yu

Feature Commentary with Jennifer Tilly, Brad Dourif and Don Mancini

Theatrical Trailer

Disc 5 – Seed of Chucky:

Slashed Scene with audio commentary by Writer/Director Don Mancini and Debbie Carrington

Heeeeere’s Chucky

Family Hell-iday Slide Show

Conceiving the Seed of Chucky

Tilly on The Tonight Show

FuZion Up Close with The Seed of Chucky stars

Storyboard to Final Feature Comparison

Feature Commentary with Writer/Director Don Mancini and Puppet Master Tony Gardner

Feature Commentary with Writer/Director Don Mancini and Actress Jennifer Tilly

Theatrical Trailer

Teaser Trailer

Disc 6 – Curse of Chucky:

Deleted Scenes

Gag Reel

Playing with Dolls: The Making of Curse of Chucky

Living Doll: Bringing Chucky to Life

Voodoo Doll: The Chucky Legacy

Storyboard Comparisons

Feature Commentary with Director Don Mancini, Puppeteer Tony Gardner and Star Fiona Dourif (Both Versions)

Disc 7 – Cult of Chucky:

Deleted Scenes with Optional Commentary by Director/Writer/Executive Producer Don Mancini

Inside the Insanity of Cult of Chucky

Good Guy Gone Bad: The Incarnations of Chucky

The Dollhouse

Feature Commentary with Director/Writer/Executive Producer Don Mancini and Head Puppeteer/Associate Producer Tony Gardner

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.