Chucky Christmas Episode Will Be Season 2 Finale

Having already conquered Halloween twice in his hit SYFY TV series, fan-favorite killer doll Chucky is finally getting in on some Christmas cheer with the season 2 finale of the show. Confirmed tonight during the promo for the last episode of Chucky season 2, the TV series is set to fast forward a few weeks and take place at the most wonderful time of the year. Plenty of holiday decorations are seen in the short clip, but notably a Santa Claus-hat wearing Chucky descends from the chimney while holding a chainsaw. The best show on TV continues to deliver. Check it out below.

To date Chucky hasn't really dabbled too much in holiday-themed horrors. Despite being a slasher franchise, the series' crossover with holidays has been done sparingly. Seed of Chucky in 2004 featured just one scene set at Christmas, later revealed to be a sequence from the movie-within-the-movie. Season one of the TV show marked the first time that the series actually had a Halloween-set episode, something they would return to in the season two premiere. In any event, more Christmas horror is always welcome, and the fact that a killer toy hasn't done it before is the biggest surprise.

"I think we all realize how lucky we were to be able to be doing that because so many people in various businesses have been curtailed because of (the pandemic)," series creator Don Mancini previously told us about filming season two. "And so I think that once we got in the groove of that, we've got, 'Okay, we can do it. We can do it as long as we work together.' And so I think that coming into season two, and we were shooting under similar circumstances...We were observing all such protocols while we were shooting. So I think that aspect of season two, it was a direct result of our experience in what we learned in season one."

Where to watch Chucky season 2?

Currently the only way to watch the new episodes of Chucky season 2 is with a cable subscription, the series airs new episodes on USA Network and SYFY on Wednesdays at 9 PM ET. After the first season of the show premiered however it very quickly made its way onto the Peacock streaming service, where it remains. Chucky season 2 could very well make the same move after it wraps up its new episodes but that hasn't yet been confirmed.