Chucky Fans Relieved That Major Death Was a Dream, "Gave Me a Heart Attack"
Chucky season 3 appeared to kill off Andy Barclay, but it was all a dream...
Chucky spoilers follow! Just like the previous teaser revealed, Chucky's third season brought a major death to the table. Pretty early on in the new episode the series does the unthinkable, seemingly killing a major franchise character. In the scene, none other than Andy Barclay (played once again by original Child's Play star Alex Vincent) is seen in his home, speaking on the phone with Kyle (another recurring character from the Chucky series). As he settles in for the night though, Chucky makes his presence known, subduing Andy and tying him to a bed to finally get his biggest kill three decades later.
Andy wakes up to Chucky sitting on his chest with a knife in his hand. Chucky naturally taunts Andy, "Just like the old days, huh?" Despite his cries for help, Andy is clearly doomed and Chucky is finally getting the revenge he's been after since 1988. "You got too comfortable Andy," Chucky says. "How many times have I tried to kill you? I've lost count, and every time you'd slip away. you're my white whale....I've waited a long time for this Andy, and I'm going to enjoy it." Chucky then proceeds to not only brutally stab andy in the face and neck, but do it over, and over, and over, and over. Chucky fans were stunned to see this, only for the scene to dissolve and reveal that it was all a dream that little Chucky was having. You can see their reactions below
Where can I watch Chucky season 3?
New episodes of Chucky season 3 premiere on USA Network and SYFY on Wednesdays at 9 PM ET, with just two more episodes left this year before the show's hiatus begins. New episodes of Chucky season 3 will actually be available to stream the next day after their cable premiere, a major change from the show's first two seasons. Chucky fans that don't have cable can stream Chucky season 3 on Peacock starting on Thursdays after each new episode has premiere. The first two seasons of Chucky can be found on both the Peacock streaming platform, and on Shudder.
Not funny!
THAT ANDY SCENE WASNT FUCKING FUNNY IT GAVE ME A HEART ATTACK #chucky pic.twitter.com/Bd9WjQOdnH— 🎃Maria🎃 (@thenervousgeek) October 19, 2023
You tell me.
Bro was Chucky Dreaming or is Andy ACTUALLY DEAD? #ChuckyTvSeries— Swagex The Peasant 👹🤘 (@swagex_) October 19, 2023
Not today Satan
Dude I literally thought that Chucky was actually killing Andy 🫣😯 @ChuckyIsReal #chuckyseason3 #chucky— TwiztedTrixter Tabbie ♌ (@twiztedtrixter) October 19, 2023
We were too
LMFAO the whole Andy scene being a dream is so fucking funny 😭 i kind scared for a bit #chucky #Chucky— K.Videle ⚔🏴☠️🍎🍊 (@KittyVidele) October 19, 2023
Who wasn't?
Can't kill the main man
I honestly don't think #chucky will ever kill off Andy. Andy's always gonna win.— Horror News and other Spooky Creepy Scary things (@horrorfan121212) October 19, 2023
No chance
I'm SOOOO glad that Chucky killing Andy was just a dream because that would be too insane. Andy is too smart and too secure to make a mistake like “getting comfortable” — there's no chance he would do that. #Chucky— Ice 🥶 (@misericordiamm) October 19, 2023
Don we need to talk
I really thought Andy was gonzo Don Mancini is a MADMAN 😂 #Chucky— Black Negan (@black_negan) October 19, 2023
How dare
Andy: did you try to make a literary reference#chucky: naww it was a fat joke 🤣🤣🤣🤣🔪 freaking Chucky #ChuckySeason3 pic.twitter.com/BODhxDarVQ— BlackNezzy (@BlackNezzy) October 19, 2023