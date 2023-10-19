Chucky Fans Relieved That Major Death Was a Dream, "Gave Me a Heart Attack"

Chucky spoilers follow! Just like the previous teaser revealed, Chucky's third season brought a major death to the table. Pretty early on in the new episode the series does the unthinkable, seemingly killing a major franchise character. In the scene, none other than Andy Barclay (played once again by original Child's Play star Alex Vincent) is seen in his home, speaking on the phone with Kyle (another recurring character from the Chucky series). As he settles in for the night though, Chucky makes his presence known, subduing Andy and tying him to a bed to finally get his biggest kill three decades later.

Andy wakes up to Chucky sitting on his chest with a knife in his hand. Chucky naturally taunts Andy, "Just like the old days, huh?" Despite his cries for help, Andy is clearly doomed and Chucky is finally getting the revenge he's been after since 1988. "You got too comfortable Andy," Chucky says. "How many times have I tried to kill you? I've lost count, and every time you'd slip away. you're my white whale....I've waited a long time for this Andy, and I'm going to enjoy it." Chucky then proceeds to not only brutally stab andy in the face and neck, but do it over, and over, and over, and over. Chucky fans were stunned to see this, only for the scene to dissolve and reveal that it was all a dream that little Chucky was having. You can see their reactions below

Where can I watch Chucky season 3?

New episodes of Chucky season 3 premiere on USA Network and SYFY on Wednesdays at 9 PM ET, with just two more episodes left this year before the show's hiatus begins. New episodes of Chucky season 3 will actually be available to stream the next day after their cable premiere, a major change from the show's first two seasons. Chucky fans that don't have cable can stream Chucky season 3 on Peacock starting on Thursdays after each new episode has premiere. The first two seasons of Chucky can be found on both the Peacock streaming platform, and on Shudder.