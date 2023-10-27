Chucky Creator Reveals How Nia Vardolos Joined Season 3

Chucky is no stranger to guest stars, but Chucky season 3 had one no one could have expected, My Big Fat Greek Wedding's Nia Vardolos. The fan-favorite writer/actress made her debut in Chucky season 3 episode 4, playing Evelyn Elliot, a fellow death row inmate in Texas living alongside Jennifer Tilly/Tiffany. Nia Vardolos is playing a new character in the scene, a former celebrity chef that is serving a prison sentence after killing her husband and her assistant upon finding they were having an affair. She later baked them into a shepherd's pie for good measure.

Evelyn and Tiffany/Jennifer seem to hit it off at first, but once Evelyn mistakes Jennifer Tilly's work for Meg Tilly and Tiffany/Jennifer confesses to having killed her sister...things change. There's a turn by Evelyn at that point, calling her disgusting for killing her sister and that she'll be cheering when Tiffany/Jennifer Tilly is executed. Jennifer doesn't take kindly to this quick friendship suddenly dissolving, taking a personal item of Evelyn's and using it to make a voodoo doll of her in her cell later that night. As you can imagine, Tiffany/Jennifer does some messed up things to Evelyn, ending with making her stick her face into a deep fat frier, peeling the skin from her bones in a bloody pulp.

ComicBook.com caught up with Chucky creator Don Mancini to talk about the new season and how the My Big Fat Greek Wedding creator even landed on their radar. His reply:

"Our casting director Bonnie Zane, she suggested Nia for this role. So it was Bonnie's idea but I am like a legit fan of 20 some years. Not just as a film goer, but as a writer, and I think a lot of people in Hollywood felt this way about that movie, because I think the success of that was very special because Nia's own story, in a way was reflective of her character Toula's story of like someone coming into their own and, becoming the beautiful swan, and having all this success. And she just seemed so nice. I remember in the 2007-2008 Writers Guild strike, not the one we just survived, but 15 years ago, whatever that was, I remember one time I was picketing, I think it was either Fox or CBS, and she like brought pizza or doughnuts for everybody. And it's just like, oh my gosh, she's so cool."

"Then a year ago, I was at a restaurant with Zach Arthur, who plays Jake, and his family. And Zach was like talking about how much he loves romantic comedies, and just like as an actor, that was a genre that he's kind of interested in, and a lot of people don't know that about him. Then Nia Vardalos walked in. And I was like Zach that woman is actually the the queen of the Rom-Com and I told him the whole story of My Big Fat Greek Wedding and how it's still the highest grossing rom com. She ended up sitting down at a table near us, and we'd like to talk to her a little bit. And this was all like a year before Bonnie, like said, What about Nia Vardalos said, Oh, my God, that's perfect. And you know, it was so great that she wanted to do it, and she said, like, nobody ever asked me to do sh-t like this."

Where is Chucky streaming?

The first two seasons of Chucky are available for streaming on two different platforms, both Peacock and Shudder. All sixteen episodes of the series, including both seasons 1 and 2, can be streamed on each of these services. Unlike previous seasons of Chucky however, wherein the entire season would have to premiere on cable before it began streaming, the new episodes of Chucky season 3 will be available for streaming the next day. After Chucky season 3's episodes air on SYFY and USA Network on Wednesdays, they'll be available to stream the very next day on Peacock.

In Chucky's unending thirst for power, Season 3 now sees Chucky ensconced with the most powerful family in the world – America's First Family, inside the infamous walls of the White House. How did Chucky wind up here? What in God's name does he want? And how can Jake, Devon, and Lexy possibly get to Chucky inside the world's most secure house, all while balancing the pressures of romantic relationships and growing up? Meanwhile, Tiffany faces a looming crisis of her own as the police close in on her for "Jennifer Tilly's" murderous rampage last season.

The cast for Chucky includes Zackary Arthur as Jake Webber, Bjorgvin Arnarson as Devon Lopez, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Taylor, Barbara Alyn Woods as Michelle Cross, Devon Sawa as the President of the United States, Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany Valentine, Fiona Dourif as Nica, and Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky.