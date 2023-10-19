Chucky: A Major SNL Star Just Got Killed in a Brutal Way

Chucky spoilers follow! The Chucky franchise, from the movies to the TV shows, has been no stranger to surprise guests appearing just to get killed by the tiny doll. The late John Ritter appeared in Bride of Chucky with a hilarious death, with John Waters following suit in Seed of Chucky. Even the Chucky TV show has had guest stars show up just to get axed, with WWE star Liv Morgan dying by Chucky's hand and even Joe Pantoliano, Sutton Stracke, and Meg Tilly all appearing too. Chucky season 3 just upped the ante on guest star deaths though, not in terms of sheer star power, but violence.

Chucky season 3 previously confirmed that Saturday Night Live favorite Kenan Thompson would appear in an episode, and as expected the comedian doesn't make it out of the episode alive. Kenan plays a cab driver, one who picks up Caroline and Chucky in New York City after Jennifer Tilly is arrested. Naturally when the topic switches to murder, Kenan questions why her toy is bringing up such topics. resulting in Chucky slamming an umbrella down his throat, only to open it up and send blood showering all over the cab. To make it even funnier though, the "Special Guest Star Kenan Thompson" credit appears onscreen just as the camera focuses on his face after being executed.

Where is Chucky streaming?

The first two seasons of Chucky are available for streaming on two different platforms, both Peacock and Shudder. All sixteen episodes of the series, including both seasons 1 and 2, can be streamed on each of these services. Unlike previous seasons of Chucky however, wherein the entire season would have to premiere on cable before it began streaming, the new episodes of Chucky season 3 will be available for streaming the next day. After Chucky season 3's episodes air on SYFY and USA Network on Wednesdays, they'll be available to stream the very next day on Peacock.

The cast for Chucky includes Zackary Arthur as Jake Webber, Bjorgvin Arnarson as Devon Lopez, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Taylor, Barbara Alyn Woods as Michelle Cross, Devon Sawa as the President of the United States, Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany Valentine, Fiona Dourif as Nica, and Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky.

In Chucky's unending thirst for power, Season 3 now sees Chucky ensconced with the most powerful family in the world – America's First Family, inside the infamous walls of the White House. How did Chucky wind up here? What in God's name does he want? And how can Jake, Devon, and Lexy possibly get to Chucky inside the world's most secure house, all while balancing the pressures of romantic relationships and growing up? Meanwhile, Tiffany faces a looming crisis of her own as the police close in on her for "Jennifer Tilly's" murderous rampage last season.