Chucky: Jennifer Tilly Tours Set in New Season 2 Video

Production continues on Chucky season two and now a new video from the set has arrived online. In the video, star Jennifer Tilly provides a guided tour of her character's house within the series, going from room to room and offering a glimpse behind the scenes of the upcoming episodes of the show. As fans recall, Tilly not only plays the part of Chucky's former lover Tiffany Valentine, but also herself. In a true turn of meta-events, Tiffany would take over the body of Jennifer Tilly so while performing Tilly is sometimes acting as Tiffany who is acting as Jennifer Tilly. There's layers to this, and Tilly brings it not only for the TV show but for the set video you can find below

"It's so much fun," Tilly previously told ComicBook.com about her role in the series. "One of the things I like about her in the series is she actually starts to become sort of splintered. She's spiraling and she's almost... I see her a little bit as Cybill, a little bit. She has these different personalities as she becomes more delusional and more unhinged and it's kind of fun to play such a crazy person. I mean, not kind of fun. It's really fun, but I just love the direction that she's taking. There's some poignant moments too. I mean, she's in love. She wants to be loved. I mean, that's what we all want, right?"

Tilly is one of the key pillars of the franchise that is returning for Chucky's second season, returning alongside the likes of Alex Vincent, reprising the role of Andy Barclay from the original two Child's Play movies and the first season of Chucky, and Christine Elise, who played Kyle in Child's Play 2 and once again in the first season of the series. Brad Dourif will naturally return to voice the titular killer doll while Devo nSawa will also return for season two, this time playing a new character.

Chucky season 2 will also have some new faces though, including Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star and nonbinary actor Lachlan Watson, who has been cast in the role of Glen/Glenda for the new season, playing Chucky and Tiffany's offspring in the TV series. Hannibal's Lara Jean Chorostecki is also set to appear in the new season. The entire first season of Chucky is now streaming on Peacock, look for season two to arrive on SYFY and USA Network on October 9.