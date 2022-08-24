Chucky: Joe Pantoliano Teases Season 2 Role

One of the biggest surprises about the upcoming Chucky season two was when it was announced that Jennifer Tilly's Bound co-stars Gina Gershon and Joe Pantoliano would be guest starring in the show's new episodes. Some teases about their place in the series indicates that they might actually be playing versions of themselves, following in the footsteps of Tilly who plays the evil doll Tiffany and a version of herself as well. Though he doesn't confirm this, Pantoliano has opened up about his experience in a new interview, teasing his work with series creator Don Mancini and the photo he took with Chucky that we won't see until after the episode.

"Jennifer (Tilly) has been a friend since before Bound. I think we've done about five projects together over the years, with Bound being the first time we ever worked together having known each other prior," Pantoliano told Pop Horror. "She and Don (Mancini) reached out and said, 'Hey, we'd like to do something, but if you're not interested, we're not gonna put our team out there and develop something.' I said, 'No, it sounds like a lot of fun to reunite with Gina (Gershon) and Jen.' And it really was a lot of fun."

The Matrix star went on to reveal that he collaborated with Mancini on the script for his appearance by offering notes and ideas, a change for typical television writing. Don would send the script, a draft, and then say, 'What do you think?,' and we'd talk about it," he added. "And a benefit was that he was directing it. With a showrunner, it's a lot of work, and usually, they have somebody else directing it. So to be able to work with him and Meg. I'm an enormous fan of Meg-I don't know Meg as well as I know Jen, and I only know her through Jen- and it was a blast. The Tilly girls, they're amazingly talented. Jennifer is extraordinarily gifted, and I think her persona tricks people into not knowing how really bright she is."

Pantoliano is just one piece of the larger new additions to the cast of Chucky season two which also includes Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star and nonbinary actor Lachlan Watson, who has been cast in the role of Glen/Glenda for the new season, playing Chucky and Tiffany's offspring in the TV series. Devon Sawa will also be returning to the series, playing a new character this time, along with as a new character, as well as another newcomer, Hannibal's Lara Jean Chorostecki.

Cast members from the first season will also return including Zackary Arthur as Jack Wheeler, Björgvin Arnarson as Devon Evans, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Cross, and Barbara Alyn Woods as Mayor Michelle Cross. The entire first season of the show is now streaming on Peacock, look for season two to arrive on SYFY and USA Network on October 9.