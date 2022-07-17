Chucky: Jennifer Tilly Gets Bloody in Season 2 Set Photo

Production continues on season two of Chucky, with SYFY and USA Network having already confirmed the premiere date for the first episode. As cameras continue to role on the next chapter in the saga, series creator Don Mancini has shared a new photo from the set, one where star Jennifer Tilly is all smiles after filming a bloodbath. "Another day at the office," Mancini, who has written every Chucky movie and showruns the TV series, wrote in a tweet with the photo. Tilly herself replied: "Sometimes it gets messy!" You can check out the set photo below!

Tilly and Mancini have been openly sharing a lot of photos from the set of the new episodes of the series, previously showing off other sets and even confirming new cast members for season 2. Among the cast confirmed to appear in Chucky season 2 include Tilly's own real-life sister, Meg Tilly, plus her former Bound co-stars Gina Gershon and Joe Pantoliano. Sutton Stracke, best known for appearing as herself on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is also set to appear.

"It's so much fun," Tilly previously told ComicBook.com about playing herself/Tiffany in the TV series. "The thing about Tiffany, she loves being a movie star....One of the things I like about her in the series is she actually starts to become sort of splintered. She's spiraling and she's almost... I see her a little bit as Cybill, a little bit. She has these different personalities as she becomes more delusional and more unhinged and it's kind of fun to play such a crazy person. I mean, not kind of fun. It's really fun, but I just love the direction that she's taking. There's some poignant moments too. I mean, she's in love. She wants to be loved. I mean, that's what we all want, right?"

Another major addition to the cast of Chucky season 2 was when it was confirmed that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star and nonbinary actor Lachlan Watson has been cast in the role of Glen/Glenda for the new season, playing Chucky and Tiffany's offspring in the TV series.

Chucky season two will also be welcoming back Devon Sawa as a new character, as well as another newcomer, Hannibal's Lara Jean Chorostecki. Other confirmed cast members for the series also include, naturally, Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky, plus Alex Vincent, reprising the role of Andy Barclay from the original two Child's Play movies and the first season of Chucky, and Christine Elise, who played Kyle in Child's Play 2 and once again in the first season of the series.

Cast members from the first season will also return including Zackary Arthur as Jack Wheeler, Björgvin Arnarson as Devon Evans, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Cross, and Barbara Alyn Woods as Mayor Michelle Cross. The entire first season of the show is now streaming on Peacock, look for season two to arrive this October.