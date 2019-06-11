Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Promotes Two Cast Members to Series Regulars

It looks like two of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘s standout characters are here to stay. According to a new report from TVLine, Gavin Leatherwood and Lachlan Watson have both been promoted to series regulars for parts three and four of the Netflix series.

Leatherwood plays Nick Scratch, a classmate-turned-love-interest of Sabrina Spellman’s (Kiernan Shipka) at the Academy of the Unseen Arts. In Part 2, Nick and Sabrina made their relationship official, culminating in him sacrificing himself to the Dark Lord to save her. Now that Leatherwood has been upgraded to a series regular – and Part 2 ended with Sabrina leading a trip to Hell to rescue Nick – it will be interesting to see how things unfold.

Watson plays Theo Putnam, one of Sabrina’s best friends at Greendale High. Introduced during Part 1 as Suzie, Theo officially came out as a transgender male early on in Part 2, and went on a journey to embrace his new gender identity.

“The character is trans, through and through,” Watson told MTV News earlier this year. “It was interesting because I knew Theo was a trans guy … but [in the] last part, since I hadn’t come out yet, everyone assumed that Susie was non-binary just like me, and I couldn’t correct them.”

“By existing and showing up and being a different person, a different identity that the writers may not have even known about before, I think in that way, I influenced Theo’s character,” Watson continued. “I showed that it was possible to just hold off a second, and to just live in the gray area.”

“Susie didn’t really know who they were, and … the strength got a little lost where I ended up getting saved like four times in a row,” Watson added. “What was really, really important for me with this upcoming season was to show a powerful, strong, queer character who never has to be saved. They can, in fact, save other people.”

It is unclear exactly when Parts 3 and 4 will debut, although TVLine does note that the series is currently filming in Vancouver.

The first two seasons of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are available on Netflix.