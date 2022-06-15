Chucky Season 2 Adds Gina Gershon, Sutton Stracke, and Joe Pantoliano

SYFY has taken to social media to confirm even more new additions to the cast of Chucky season two, revealing that Meg Tilly, Gina Gershon, Sutton Stracke, Joe Pantoliano, and Tony Nappo have all joined the series. It's unclear what roles they'll play in the film or how many episodes they'll appear in, but the tweet announcement specifically mentions: "Look who's coming to party on #Chucky Season 2 👀 🤩" The accompanying photo appears to show the new additions in costume on set along with star Jennifer Tilly. Check it out and lets dig into the new cast below.

Meg Tilly, sister of Jennifer, has her own horror movie bonafides as an actress having appeared in films like One Dark Night, Psycho II, 1993's Body Snatchers, and 2016's Antibirth. Actor Tony Nappo comes to the series having previously appeared in Saw II and Saw V, plus Land of the Dead. Sutton Stracke is a surprising addition, best known for appearing as herself on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The addition of both Gina Gershon and Joe Pantoliano however should come as no surprise to fans of The Wachowski's Bound, which they starred in with Jennifer Tilly back in 1996, making this a reunion of that kink classic.

This marks the latest new additions to the cast of Chucky for season two, which will also be welcoming back Devon Sawa as a new character as well as another newcomers, Hannibal's Lara Jean Chorostecki. Other confirmed cast members for the series also include, naturally, Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky and Jennifer Tilly, appearing as both herself (possessed by Tiffany the doll) and voicing Tiffany the doll. Others include Alex Vincent, reprising the role of Andy Barclay from the original two Child's Play movies and the first season of Chucky, and Christine Elise, who played Kyle in Child's Play 2 and once again in the first season of the series.

Cast members from the first season will also return including Zackary Arthur as Jack Wheeler, Björgvin Arnarson as Devon Evans, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Cross, and Barbara Alyn Woods as Mayor Michelle Cross.

"We're thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky," Mancini said in a statement when the new season was confirmed. "Many thanks to our partners at USA, Syfy and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing Chucky to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: 'This isn't over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022!'"

In the show's penultimate episode it revealed that part of Chucky's plan in the series was amassing an army of Good Guy Dolls, in the end giving him more than 70+ Chucky dolls which he was possessing at one time. The show's season finale ended with the promise of all these Chuckys being distributed around the country, the full plan for the Army of Chuckys not entirely clear, but they're coming, and they're not alone either.

The entire first season of the show is now streaming on Peacock, look for season two to arrive this year!