Fans of the Chucky film franchise will be stoked to find out that the killer doll's progeny, the eponymous Seed of Chucky, is no longer stuck to just being referenced in dialogue and will return for the show's second season. Pride.com brings word that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star and nonbinary actor Lachlan Watson has been cast in the role of Glen/Glenda for the new season, playing Chucky and Tiffany's offspring in the TV series. The cat was previously let out of the bag in an unexpected way as star Jennifer Tilly shared a photo of the cast which included Watson who happened to be sporting a very specific haircut, one that is quite recognizable to Chucky fans.

Glen/Glenda's backstory is one that requires some explanation. Teased at the end of Bride of Chucky, the offspring of Chucky and Tiffany had an internal battle over their nature, often harboring desires to commit acts of violence while also being repulsed by it. Eventually it became clear that Glen shared a body with his twin sister Glenda, the naming convention a reference to Ed Wood's cult classic movie. At the end of the 2005 movie however, both Glen and Glenda are human children. It's unclear how the pair were separated and how they got inside human bodies, but the rules of Chucky clearly allow for things like this.

The casting of Watson in the role, one could assume perhaps both roles, but that remains unconfirmed, means that we'll finally get some answers about what happened at the end of Seed of Chucky. Chucky the TV series has not shied away from engaging with and exploring the insane continuity of the franchise at large though, so digging into the fallout of Seed of Chucky is something longtime fans will be excited to see on the show. As fans may recall, Glen/Glenda was voiced by Billy Boyd in the original film, it's unclear if he'll reprise the role in any way for the show.

In addition to Watson as Glen/Glenda and Jennifer Tilly as herself/Tiffany, Chucky season two will also be welcoming back Devon Sawa as a new character, as well as another newcomer, Hannibal's Lara Jean Chorostecki. Other confirmed cast members for the series also include, naturally, Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky, plus Alex Vincent, reprising the role of Andy Barclay from the original two Child's Play movies and the first season of Chucky, and Christine Elise, who played Kyle in Child's Play 2 and once again in the first season of the series.

Cast members from the first season will also return including Zackary Arthur as Jack Wheeler, Björgvin Arnarson as Devon Evans, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Cross, and Barbara Alyn Woods as Mayor Michelle Cross. The entire first season of the show is now streaming on Peacock, look for season two to arrive this year!x