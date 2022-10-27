Chucky Season 2 Brings Back Fan-Favorite Character

Spoilers follow! Even before Chucky made the jump to television the long running horror franchise was fond of bringing back familiar faces. The Curse of/Cult of Chucky movies did this the best though by bringing back original Child's Play star Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay and having him be joined by Child's Play 2's Christine Elise as Kyle. These two reprised their roles in the first season of the TV show, hunting down the various Chucky dolls that were scattered around the country. Their mission was cut short though with Kyle presumed dead and Andy seemingly perishing in the season two premiere.

Despite Kyle seemingly blowing up due to a bomb in the season one finale, her survival was hinted at in the closing minute of the episode. This week's episode of Chucky not only brought back Christine Elise as Kyle but revealed an unlikely alliance that she's a part of, working directly with Chucky and Tiffany's kids Glen and Glenda. What Episode 2.04 confirms is that Glen and Glenda's most recent visit to their mother's home wasn't just to celebrate their birthday but to rescue Fionna Dourif's Nica from their mom's clutches. By equipping her with some mechanical arms and legs, they put Nica (and by extension the Chucky that she shares a body with) on the path to escape. Nica wheels out of the house and down the driveway to a van waiting for her, with none other than Kyle waiting for her in the driver's seat.

Kyle tells Nica that it's "nice to finally meet her," which opens up a lot of possibilities for how long this scheme has been in the works. How Kyle came to be teamed up with Glen and Glenda, plus how they all fit into the larger plot of Chucky's new season remains a mystery. There's also the fact that if Kyle is in fact still alive, one could assume that Andy's death was also a major misdirection by the show. Four episodes remain in the season season of Chucky, hopefully these questions and more will be answered by the remaining four.

New episodes of Chucky air Wednesday at 9 PM ET on SYFY and USA Network.