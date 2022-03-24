Jennifer Tilly Returning for Chucky Season 2

As if the ending of the season one finale wasn’t a guarantee already, NBCUniversal has confirmed that franchise star Jennifer Tilly will return for the second season of Chucky later this year on USA Network and SYFY. Tilly first appeared in the franchise in 1998’s Bride of Chucky, taking on the titular role of Tiffany Valentine and later playing both the killer doll and herself. For the first season of the TV series Tilly took on both parts once again, this time taking on a “layered performance” where she’s playing Tiffany who has possessed Jennifer Tilly and is acting like Jennifer Tilly.

“It’s so much fun,” Tilly previously told ComicBook.com about her role in the series. “One of the things I like about her in the series is she actually starts to become sort of splintered. She’s spiraling and she’s almost… I see her a little bit as Cybill, a little bit. She has these different personalities as she becomes more delusional and more unhinged and it’s kind of fun to play such a crazy person. I mean, not kind of fun. It’s really fun, but I just love the direction that she’s taking. There’s some poignant moments too. I mean, she’s in love. She wants to be loved. I mean, that’s what we all want, right?”

When the first season of Chucky wrapped up it left Tilly with two specific places in the narrative. Not only was the version of Tiffany that possessed the body of Jennifer Tilly still walking around, but a version of Tiffany still inside of a doll also made a last minute appearance. Doll-Tiffany was stashed inside of a truck with Chucky’s army of Good Guy Dolls which had been commandeered by original movie character Andy Barclay, with Tiffany appearing to threaten him with a gun. Human Tiffany on the other hand was still holding Nica (Fiona Dourif) hostage and had removed her arms and legs so keep the part of Chucky that was buried inside of her from taking over. It’s a lot, but it makes sense in context.

“We’re thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky,” series creator Don Mancini said in a statement when the new season was confirmed. “Many thanks to our partners at USA, Syfy and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing Chucky to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: ‘This isn’t over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022!’”

The entire first season of the show is now streaming on Peacock, look for season two to arrive this year!