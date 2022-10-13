Chucky Season 2 Finally Brings Back Glen and Glenda

The second episode of Chucky season two arrived tonight and brought back a few fan-favorite characters into the fold including not only Fiona Dourif as Nica Pierce but also two that have been stuck in limbo for ages, Chucky and Tiffany's kids, Glen and Glenda. Fans of the horror franchise have been waiting for these two to return ever since their first and final appearance in the series, 2004's Seed of Chucky. In the first season of the series there was a minor reference to the fact that Chucky's kids were still running around but now that the characters are here things have come even more full circle for the entire franchise's mythology. Here's how they came back.

Much of this weeks' episode is spent with Jennifer Tilly aka Tiffany, catching up with what she's been up to in the months since the ending of season one. As we learn, she's just been locked inside her mansion, keeping Nica prisoner and watching...well, Jennifer Tilly movies. Though a cop begins to sniff around Tilly's house, looking for Nica, potentially ruining Tiffany's plans which includes a reunion with Glen and Glenda. After the cop comes around one more time however Tiffany kills him, and attempts to clean up the mess when, you guessed it, Glen and Glenda pull up in their car together. The pair are only seen in one shot in this week's episode but will seemingly have a big part moving forward in the series.

Who are Glen and Glenda in Chucky?

First we need to rewind all the way back to 1998's Bride of Chucky. After Chucky and Tiffany are both inside of dolls they have a tender scene together, eventually leading to the movie's conclusion where Tiffany gives birth. Their spawn, the titular Seed of Chucky, would return in the 2004 sequel where he was voiced by The Lord of the Rings star Billy Boyd. Though he starts the movie as a sideshow attraction, Glen would eventually figure out who his parents are and resurrect both Tiffany and Chucky.

When introduced Glen not only harbored desires to commit acts of violence like their parents but was also repulsed by the thought. Eventually it became clear that Glen shared a body with his twin sister Glenda, the naming convention a reference to Ed Wood's cult classic movie. Glen is the soft-spoken and gentle one, while Glenda is actually the murderous one. Through undefined voodoo magic, Seed of Chucky saw Jennifer Tilly (as herself) become magically pregnant with twins who were ready to be born in a very quick gestation period. At the end of the 2004 movie, both Glen and Glenda are human children, living as normal a life as a former doll turned human can, leading to tonight's episode of the Chucky TV show 18 years later.

(Photo: SYFY / USA NETWORK)

Who plays Glen and Glenda in Chucky?

As noted above originally The Lord of the Rings star Billy Boyd provided the voice for Glen and Glenda in the original Seed of Chucky but has no been replaced since the characters are so vastly different. In the Chucky series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star and nonbinary actor Lachlan Watson will play both parts, sharing the screen with themselves and Jennifer Tilly. It's unclear how many episodes Watson will appear in across the show's second season, or if they'll continue to show up on the series beyond season two, but it's good to have the characters back in the family.

"Initially Seed of Chucky, when it came out in 2004, didn't do well," series creator Don Mancini exclusively revealed to ComicBook.com. "And so for a while in the franchise, when we did Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky, even though I wanted to allude to those characters, I was forbidden from doing so by the people we were working with at the time. I'm not trying to villainize them at all. They were awesome, very supportive on the making of those movies. But I think their thinking was, 'Okay, people didn't like Seed of Chucky, so we want to stay away from anything that reminds them of that.' I mean, that's not the way I felt. I think that was their reasoning."

New episodes of Chucky air Wednesday at 9 PM ET on SYFY and USA Network.