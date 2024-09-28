Chucky: SYFY Kills Fan-Favorite Horror Series After 3 Seasons

It's the end of the road for the killer doll, at least on TV.

Everyone's favorite killer doll has met his end — at least in terms of the SYFY and USA Network television series. On Friday, it was announced that horror series Chucky had been cancelled after three seasons. Creator Don Mancini said in a statement that he's "heartbroken" over the decision but also reminded fans that Chucky never stays down for long and the murderous doll always comes back. Mancini also took to social media to share the news that Chucky had been cancelled sharing on X (formerly Twitter) that "HE'LL BE BACK."

"I'm heartbroken over the news that Chucky won't be coming back for a fourth season but am so grateful for the killer three years we did have," Mancini said (via Deadline). "I'd like to thank UCP/SYFY/Peacock/Eat the Cat, our awesome cast and Toronto-based crew (the best in the business), and finally, to our amazing fans, a big bloody hug. Your incredible #RenewChucky campaign really warmed Chucky's cold heart. Chucky will return! He ALWAYS comes back."

Chucky follows the mayhem-filled murderous adventures of the killer doll after he shows up at a yard sale where he's purchased by teen who is unaware that the doll is possessed by the soul of serial killer Charles Lee Ray, aka Chucky. Season 3 of Chucky, which wrapped up back in May, left things on a major cliffhanger with Chucky and Tiffany back in their doll bodies and reunited heading off in search of GG, their child from Seed of Chucky, but also a major status quo change for the show's three leads who found themselves stuck in marionette doll bodies.

Season 3 also saw Chucky burn down the White House and nuke the North Pole.

Series star Jennifer Tilly also took to social media to respond to the news, particularly the show's cancellation so close to Halloween, with her post being a sly nod to how Chucky's third (and now final) season wrapped up.

"Kinda twisting the knife to cancel #Chucky so close to Halloween," Tilly wrote. "That's like canceling Santa at Christmas."

Sawa also responded to the cancellation news reminding fans that Chucky never ends.

"CHUCKY NEVER ENDS!! … He just respawns. I've said it once and I'll say it gain, this series was some of the most fun I've ever had shooting. I'm sad but excited to see where it goes. RIP — 'The Series,'" he wrote.

Chucky stars Zackary Arthur, Bjorgvin Anarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Brad Dourif, Devon Sawa, and Jennifer Tilly. The series is executive produced by Mancini, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, David Kirschner, and Jeff Renfoe.

Chucky's cancellation leaves SYFY with just two remaining scripted series — The Ark and SurrealEstate — though the network is currently developing an adaptation of the Image Comic series Revival. One of SYFY's other scripted series, Resident Alien, was announced to be moving to USA Network for its fourth season.