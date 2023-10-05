Chucky Season 3: Is The White House Really Haunted?

Chucky is officially back for season 3 on SYFY and USA Network, and the killer doll has arrived at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave aka The White House. How exactly Chucky got to The White House isn't revealed just yet, he's only seen in the hands of Henry, the son of the President of the United States. As previously revealed, the US President in Chucky season 3 is none other than franchise veteran Devon Sawa, but that's not important right now, what is important are the ghosts that supposedly haunt the halls of The White House and how they factor into the new season. Spoilers for Chucky season 3 episode 1 will follow!

At the start of Chucky's third season premiere, Henry is found hiding in a his closet where his mother (played by retuning franchise star Lara Jean Chorostecki) discovers him and he relays to her that he's seen a ghost, not only did the specter move but he spoke to him, telling him they were all going to die. As she puts him back to bed he laments that their new house is clearly haunted, but luckily his pal "Joseph" is there to help him. Joseph as you can guess, is none other than our friend 'til the end, Chucky.

This sequence sparks Henry's imagination in a big way, leading him to wonder if The White House really IS haunted. He cites a book he's reading, "Ghosts at 1600" (which is sadly not a real book), that notes former president William Henry Harrison haunts the attic of The White House, while Dolley Madison, wife of James Madison, supposedly haunts the Rose Garden. He goes on to note that the Lincoln family's ties to The White House are apparently the biggest when it comes to ghosts in the building, with Mary Todd begiving their young son Willie Lincoln, who died of Typhoid at 11-years-old, haunted the home. Naturally, Abraham Lincoln himself also haunts the residence.

So is any of this real? It all comes down to if you believe in ghosts or not, but everything mention in Chucky season 3 episode 1 about hauntings in The White House aligns with previous reports on the matter. The White House Historical Association even has a page on their website about ghosts in The White House, including not only the names that Chucky season 3 mention but others including: former president Andrew Jackson, former president Thomas Jefferson, former president John Tyler, and more.

Wondering about ghosts in The White House doesn't with that scene in Chucky though, as later Henry asks Teddy, his Secret Service agent, to sweep his room before he goes in it. When Teddy enters, Chucky takes their alone time and springs into action, stealing his service weapon and shooting him in the head. This not only causes a major worry in The White House but makes Henry wonder, is Teddy going to come back and haunt him too? It's heartbreaking, and also a moment that is pure Chucky.

As the Chucky season 3 premiere ends, word has gotten out that a Secret Service agent died at The White House, leading our heroes from the first two seasons, Devon, Lexi, and Jake, to realize where Chucky has been hiding since the end of season two.

Where is Chucky streaming?

The first two seasons of Chucky can be found on the Peacock streaming platform, with the first season also streaming on Shudder (season 2 of Chucky will premiere on Shudder and AMC+ on Thursday, October 5th). Season 3 of Chucky will premiere on cable, airing on USA Network and SYFY on Wednesdays at 9 PM ET. Unlike previous seasons, new episodes of Chucky season 3 will actually be available to stream the next day after their cable premiere. So if you don't have cable, you can find Chucky season 3 streaming on Peacock as new episodes premiere