Chucky Season 3 Featurette Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look at the White House (Exclusive)

For more than three decades, Chucky, the killer doll from the Child's Play franchise, has found himself in all sorts of absurd situations, but in Season 3 of Chucky, he might be embarking on his weirdest adventure yet. The events of the series have found the doll in possession of the son of the President of the United States, requiring the series to replicate the White House as authentically as possible. In a new featurette from Chucky, star Devon Sawa, who plays the President in the new season, gives audiences a tour of the Oval Office to showcase how accurate the set is. Check out the featurette below before Chucky Season 3 premieres on October 4th on USA and SYFY.

In Chucky's unending thirst for power, Season 3 now sees Chucky ensconced with the most powerful family in the world -- America's First Family, inside the infamous walls of the White House. How did Chucky wind up here? What in God's name does he want? And how can Jake, Devon, and Lexy possibly get to Chucky inside the world's most secure building, all while balancing the pressures of romantic relationships and growing up? Meanwhile, Tiffany faces a looming crisis of her own as the police close in on her for "Jennifer Tilly's" murderous rampage last season.

Part of what makes the Child's Play and Chucky franchises so impressive is that writer Don Mancini crafted the scripts for all seven original movies, which includes stepping into the director's chair for the most recent three installments, and he also developed the Chucky TV series. This means that, no matter how weird and wild the narrative might get, it's all coming from the same creative perspective, something that few other franchises of any genre can claim.

For as unexpected as it was to see the franchise pivot to the small screen, even more impressive is how the series has only spread Chucky's legacy further.

"The cast and crew of Chucky would like to thank fans and critics alike for their overwhelming response to Season 2, which we're delighted to announce has now spurred the official greenlight on Season 3," Mancini previously shared in a statement when the third season was announced. "This news has made Chucky very happy. Thank Damballa for that because otherwise Chucky would have been frankly impossible to deal with."

Chucky Season 3 premieres on USA and SYFY on October 4th.

Are you looking forward to the new season? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!