Child's Play TV Series Chucky Casts Arrow Star

Lexa Doig, who played Talia al Ghul in Arrow, has been cast in Syfy's upcoming Chucky, the TV series set in the continuity of the original Child's Play movies. The series, which will air on Syfy and USA Network, has cast Doig as Bree Webber. Married to Logan (played by Devon Sawa), she is the aunt of Jake Webber (Zackary Arthur), one of the teenage leads in the 10-episode series. According to the official character description, Bree is held to an unrealistic standard — by her husband and herself, which leads her to keep a dark secret from her family.

The upcoming new series is described, "After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies — and allies — from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.”

The series hails from original Child's Play creator Don Mancini, who wrote all seven entries into the original franchise, allowing him to keep a cohesive tone and mythology, while also directing some of the later entries into the series. This new synopsis for the series, and the tease of more familiar faces returning, confirms just how much potential this new series has. Just

"With this TV show, our mission has been to preserve the straightforward scariness of the original film or the first couple of films," Mancini revealed to SYFY WIRE a while back. "But at the same time, continue on with this ever-expanding tapestry of consistent story that we’ve spun over the course of seven movies and 30-some years. I think fans are really gonna love to see the new characters that we introduce into this realm and just to see how they came off of our classic characters. Not just Chucky, but some of the others that you may be hoping to see. There’s a good chance they may turn up."

Stay tuned for details on Chucky before it premieres this fall.

via SyfyWire