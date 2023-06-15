Cobweb Trailer: Antony Starr and Lizzy Caplan Lead Creepy New Horror Movie

The trailer for Cobweb is now online, and you can watch it below!

Cobweb stars Antony Starr (The Boys) and Lizzy Caplan (Fatal Attraction) as two parents trying to reassure their eight-year-old son Peter (Woody Norman) that the mysterious taps he hears on his bedroom wall at night are just imagination. However, Peter begins to mistrust his parents and their explanations, causing a rift between them, even as something lurking in the dark may be taking hold.

Cobweb is directed by Samuel Bodin, who previously directed Netflix's horror-mystery series Marianne. Bodin is directing from a script by Chris Thomas Devlin, who previously wrote The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022). Devlin's script has the notoriety of having been the top selection on the Hollywood Black List, which ranks the best-unproduced screenplays floating around town.

Producer Roy Lee (Stephen King's IT) will produce through his Vertigo Entertainment banner. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver will also produce through Point Grey. Jon Berg is also attached as a producer. Bodin's production team includes two of his crew members from Marianne: director of photography Philip Lozano and editor Richard Riffaud. They were joined by production designer Alan Gilmore (Crawl) and costume designer Anna Gelinova (Asst. Costume Designer on The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard; Costume Supervisor on Angel Has Fallen).

"We are big believers in the horror business, and the continuous need for content so we are thrilled to be partnered with Vertigo and Point Grey in bringing Sam Bodin's first film to screen," Erin Westerman, President of Production for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group said in a statement.

Synopsis: Eight-year-old Peter is plagued by a mysterious, constant tap, tap from inside his bedroom wall – a tapping that his parents insist is all in his imagination. As Peter's fear intensifies, he believes that his parents (Lizzy Caplan and Antony Starr) could be hiding a terrible, dangerous secret and question their trust. And for a child, what could be more frightening than that?

(Photo: Lionsgate)

Antony Starr has become a big breakout talent thanks to his role as a twisted, fascistic, superman in Amazon's The Boys. Starr's ability to juggle drama, humor, and frightening intensity looks like it will be an asset in this horror film. Meanwhile, Caplan just held her own stepping into Glenn Close's shoes to play a very mentally disturbed jilted lover in the TV series adaptation of Fatal Attraction, which streamed on Paramount+.

Cobweb will be in theaters on July 21st.