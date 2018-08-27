‘The Nun’ Featurette Details ‘The Conjuring’ Timeline

Once the lights of summer 2018 are over, The Conjuring universe will be creeping back into theaters with the release of The Nun, the earliest prequel chapter of the entire Conjuring saga, which will examine the root origin of the terrifying spirit that we first met in The Conjuring 2.

As you can see in the video above, a new featurette breaks down the overall timeline of the series (which include the two Conjuring movies, and the Annabelle films), to help fans better understand how The Nun fits into saga. Be sure to check that out, above!

The main takeaway from this video is, of course, The Conjuring series timeline:

1952- The Nun

1955 – Annabelle Creation

1970 – Annabelle

1971- The Conjuring

1977 – The Conjuring 2

The featurette includes Conjuring originator James Wan, as well as The Nun director Corin Hardy, Annabelle: Creation director David F. Sandberg, and producer Peter Safran. Wan is the most enthusiastic of the group, as he breaks down their intention of creating a horror version of superhero universes that Marvel and DC have created, and how the first Conjuring opened up some clear doors to that universe expansion. Hardy talks about creating a Gothic period piece for the origin story of the demonic nun, and having to do that in ways that are fresh and unexpected. Safran adds the obligatory promise that the scares in The Nun will be unlike any we’ve ever seen before; but with a franchise like The Conjuring, that may actually be a promise that gets fulfilled.

Synopsis: When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together they uncover the order’s unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of the same demonic nun that first terrorized audiences in ‘The Conjuring 2,’ as the abbey becomes a horrific battleground between the living and the damned.

The Nun will desecrate theaters starting on September 7th.