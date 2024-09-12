Constantine 2 Producer Confirms He Has a Script He's "Too Scared" to Read (Exclusive)

The script for Constantine 2 has one of its producers too scared to actually read it. The sequel to 2005's cult-classic film starring Keanu Reeves as the supernatural exorcist John Constantine has been in various stages of development over the years. Several stars from the original Constantine, like Rachel Weisz and Tilda Swinton, and director Francis Lawrence, have addressed returning for the sequel, and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura has provided updates when he can. While fans wait to see where Constantine 2 falls on DC Studios' priority list, di Bonaventura gave some details on this cryptic script.

ComicBook spoke to Lorenzo di Bonaventura ahead of the release of Transformers One, and reminded him of our conversation at San Diego Comic Con where he revealed the Constantine 2 script was being written. When asked if he's had a chance to read the script, di Bonaventura revealed that fear has kept him from opening it up.

"You know it's in my inbox right now. Funny enough, I'm too scared to read it, though," he said. "I want it to be good so bad. I probably read it in the next few days. When I get on an airplane."

Will Constantine 2 be a part of James Gunn's DC slate?

Seeing as how Constantine 2 is just in its script stage, it's unknow if it will be one of the many projects to launch under James Gunn's new DC Universe. The theatrical franchise is relaunching next year with its first release, Superman, starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel. Of course, not every DC movie will be set in this superhero universe, with recent examples like the upcoming Joker: Folie a Deux and The Batman: Part II telling their own stories not tied to any existing continuity. Constantine 2 would most likely fall in this category.

"I don't know. I'm not as intricately involved in it as others. So I'm not sure what state we're at right now," producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura said in 2023 when asked where things stand with Constantine 2.

